By Press Release
Major progress archived in efforts to report roads.
Epic snowplowing
Plowing roads in the wake of the recent mega-storms is a lot more difficult than plowing roads following a typical snow storm. How much more difficult? Watch this video, featuring County Public Works-Special Districts employee Andy Duchateau.
A big day on mountain roads
The mountain communities today saw major strides toward returning to normal, with key moments captured in this video.
While the County continued to serve many residents who remained immobilized by record amounts of snowfall, County road-clearing efforts passed the 85-percent mark systemwide. County crews working around the clock achieved 100-percent service in Mt. Baldy, Wrightwood, and Cedarpines Park; 100-percent service on primary roads in Crestline and 50-percent service on secondary roads; and 70-percent service on primary roads in Lake Arrowhead and 50-percent service on secondary roads.
Meanwhile, Caltrans opened up major stretches of highway to residents only with no escorts needed. These openings included State Highway 18 from San Bernardino to Snow Valley, State Highway 330 from Highland to Running Springs, State Highway 38 from Mentone to Big Bear, and the entire lengths of State Routes 189, and 173. State Highway 2 from Big Pines to State Route 138 opened to all traffic on Sunday night.
The County urges residents thinking about returning home to remember:
- Proof of residency required Proof of residency can be established with a valid government-issued ID that contains a mountain community address. Post office boxes from mountain communities are acceptable. Officials will also accept property tax records and utility bills for mountain properties as proof of residency.
- Has your street been plowed? Check with the County’s snow removal map.
- Be prepared to clear your driveway to access to your home.
- Park in clear areas and do not block snowplow access. Parking violations will be enforced.
- Many utility workers, road crews, and response teams remain in the area. Please drive with caution!
- Traffic conditions are continuously monitored and additional closures may be needed.
At this time, friends and family members of mountain residents will not be allowed on the above listed roads at this time. This limited opening will not extend to guests of vacation rental properties.
The decision to allow travel up and down the mountain is at the discretion of the Incident Management Team (IMT). This is a collaborative effort involving many agencies such as County Fire, County Sheriff, CHP, and CalTrans. The County has been advocating for residents to have access once road conditions are deemed safe by the IMT.
For more information on closures and other conditions affecting travel, please check the Caltrans QuickMap website or app.
For other snow guidance from County Public Works, visit our Snow Removal Frequently Asked Questions site.
Food continues to be available at the County’s Commodity Points of Distribution
The County recognizes that food has been hard to come by in our mountain communities. That’s why the County is making free food available to mountain residents at sites in Wrightwood, Running Springs, Blue Jay, Crestline, and the Valley of Enchantment. For details, see the flyer below.
Help mountain residents by donating through the County
San Bernardino County is continuing its coordinated response to the historic snowstorms affecting the county’s mountain communities. We are working to clear roads, expediting the delivery of food and medications to the affected areas, and serving residents stranded at the bottom of the mountain.
Many victims of these storms have been trapped in their homes by the snow, uncertain when a path will be cleared to the nearest grocery store or gas station. While we have made great strides clearing roads and restoring essential services, residents in these mountain communities are now in need of the public’s help to recover from the storms for weeks to come. The following is an example of donations that residents need:
- Canned goods
- Non-perishable foods
- Sanitary Supplies such as toilet paper, diapers, wipes, paper towels
- Dry goods
- Baby formula
- Water
There are two ways to donate:
- During the business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. donors may call our hotline at (909) 387-3911, press option 2, and speak to a live representative that will coordinate your donation.
After the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., donors may click on the following link: San Bernardino County Storm Response Emergency Donations or scan the QR Code to provide information regarding donations. A County team member will reach out to donors to coordinate next steps if the specific services or items are needed at this time.
- Cash donations will be received by the Red Cross. You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Please indicate San Bernardino County Storm Disaster Relief.
The need for donations will evolve with the conditions in the mountains. If donors do not receive a response from us, the donation may not be needed at this time.
The County will soon establish locations where mountain residents can access these donations.
Thank you for your support. Together we stand strong.
By Press Release
3rd Annual Education & Workforce Summit
As a Regional Chamber Member, you get free tickets to our Education & Workforce Summit. Use the following code at checkout:
chambervip
Join the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Think Together for our 3rd Annual Inland Empire Education & Workforce Summit.
The Summit is an annual gathering of educators, business executives, nonprofit leaders and government officials to discuss the latest trends and developments in education and workforce development in the Inland Empire. The Summit aims to bring together a diverse set of stakeholders to discuss ways to improve education and workforce development in the Inland Empire, with a focus on increasing access to quality education, preparing students for today’s job market and creating equitable career pathways.
Event Details
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Where: Loft 84 — Downtown Riverside
- Check-in: 3:30 PM
- Program: 4:00 PM
- Networking: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM
- Parking: Public parking available for a fee
SPEAKERS
SPONSORS AND PARTNERS
By Press Release
Brunch ‘N Learn with Office Beacon at SoFi Stadium
Have you or your company thought about the cost savings of hiring virtual staff like Graphic Designers, Call Centers, or Marketing Assistants, for example?
Then you might want to join us for this Brunch ‘n Learn!
You’re invited to join us for a first-class brunch at SoFi Stadium!
To cut costs, many businesses, small and large are outsourcing their support staff needs from companies like IE Chamber member — Office Beacon. Several of our members are currently doing business with them.
Join us for a first-class brunch, presentation, networking and pictures on the 50-yard line of the world’s most expensive stadium to learn more!
EVENT DETAILS / AGENDA
- When: Wednesday, March 15th
- 8:00 AM: Meet at Ontario Chamber Office
- 8:30 AM: Depart Ontario Chamber office to SoFi via Executive Shuttle
- 10:00 AM: Arrive at SoFi
- 10:15 AM to 12:00 PM: Program & Lunch
- 12:00 PM: Depart SoFi back to Ontario
Our group will be transported in a complimentary executive-style shuttle bus
SPEAKERS
PARTNERS
By Press Release
Beloved Boxing Promoter Ken Thompson Passes at age 85, Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy
ORANGE, CA. (February 13, 2023) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thompson Boxing Promotions CEO, Ken Thompson, a beloved boxing promoter who dedicated 23 years of his life to promoting the sport in Southern California. Throughout his career, Kenny was known for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing, and his fighters.
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Kenny had a love for boxing from an early age. He started his boxing promotion career in the early 2000’s and quickly established himself as a leading figure in the industry. His ability to spot young talent and give them a platform to showcase their skills made him one of the most respected individuals in the sport. Ken was a true advocate for the boxers and always worked tirelessly to ensure that their careers were as successful as possible.
Kenny’s passion for boxing was contagious, and he inspired countless people to become involved in the sport, both as boxers and fans. He was known for his energetic and enthusiastic approach to promoting boxing events, and his shows always had a special energy that was palpable from the moment the first bell rang.
Throughout his career, Kenny was dedicated to giving back to the community. He was a strong supporter of local charities and was always looking for ways to help those in need. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.
Kenny’s impact on the sport of boxing in Southern California will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a champion of the sport, a true promoter of the art of boxing, and a shining example of what it means to be a true visionary. His legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of boxing enthusiasts to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world.
Rest in peace, Kenny Thompson, and thank you for all that you did to make the world of boxing a better place. Your memory will live on, and you will always be remembered as a true champion of the sport.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kenny’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Forthcoming information about a celebration of life event in memory of Kenny will be announced soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Kenny’s family during this difficult time.
