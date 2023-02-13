By Press Release
Beloved Boxing Promoter Ken Thompson Passes at age 85, Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy
ORANGE, CA. (February 13, 2023) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thompson Boxing Promotions CEO, Ken Thompson, a beloved boxing promoter who dedicated 23 years of his life to promoting the sport in Southern California. Throughout his career, Kenny was known for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing, and his fighters.
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Kenny had a love for boxing from an early age. He started his boxing promotion career in the early 2000’s and quickly established himself as a leading figure in the industry. His ability to spot young talent and give them a platform to showcase their skills made him one of the most respected individuals in the sport. Ken was a true advocate for the boxers and always worked tirelessly to ensure that their careers were as successful as possible.
Kenny’s passion for boxing was contagious, and he inspired countless people to become involved in the sport, both as boxers and fans. He was known for his energetic and enthusiastic approach to promoting boxing events, and his shows always had a special energy that was palpable from the moment the first bell rang.
Throughout his career, Kenny was dedicated to giving back to the community. He was a strong supporter of local charities and was always looking for ways to help those in need. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.
Kenny’s impact on the sport of boxing in Southern California will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a champion of the sport, a true promoter of the art of boxing, and a shining example of what it means to be a true visionary. His legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of boxing enthusiasts to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world.
Rest in peace, Kenny Thompson, and thank you for all that you did to make the world of boxing a better place. Your memory will live on, and you will always be remembered as a true champion of the sport.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kenny’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Forthcoming information about a celebration of life event in memory of Kenny will be announced soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Kenny’s family during this difficult time.
By Press Release
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Redlands
Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More
A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Redlands at 9980 Alabama St. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.
While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company’s repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to introduce Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions to Redlands as we continue to serve this region,” said Damon Madison, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions District Manager. “Our team prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else. By offering free diagnostics on all device issues, matching competitors’ prices, and guaranteeing fast-turnarounds on device repairs, we’re dedicated to making our customers’ experience affordable and convenient.”
The store’s expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor’s regularly published price for the same repair.
The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company’s retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.
“We are excited to serve people in Redlands with fast and affordable tech repair,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. “We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location.”
The new store is located at:
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions
9980 Alabama St Suite C, Redlands, CA 92374
(909) 801-3008
By Press Release
New Partnership Announced; Stater Bros. Markets joins Entertainment Giant
Toyota Arena has announced a new partnership with Stater Bros. Markets effective July 1, 2022.
Guests of the arena will soon be able to experience the new branding of the North Patio, which will include live concerts featuring local bands and up-and-coming professional talent. “We are thrilled to welcome Stater Bros. Markets as a partner to Toyota Arena,” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO. “It’s a natural fit – this is our community’s grocery store of choice and the amazing Stater Bros. Charities provides non-profit organizations in our local region with support. We are on board to help as well.”
The marketing amenities this partnership will provide Stater Bros. will include a presence on several assets including the arena’s Interstate 10 marquee, overhead LED scoreboard, television monitors throughout the facility, website, and more. The relationship created through this agreement will also provide benefits for Toyota Arena guests, including new Stater Bros.-inspired food and beverage options.
The benefits to the community will go beyond lifestyle and entertainment, however. Stater Bros. and Toyota Arena recognize the important role they play in the overall development of the City of Ontario. The city’s vigorous commercial and residential growth, and its status as a destination location will result in economic growth, jobs, and a thriving community. The partnership will also open up new opportunities to support the giving efforts of the market’s non-profit charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities.
“This really is an exciting day for the entire Stater Bros. team. As a company, we work hard to establish great business relationships, and with Toyota Arena, we’ve found an excellent partner,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I look forward to the new opportunities our partnership will bring and its benefits for the City of Ontario and the Inland Empire as a whole.”
Business
IECE Presents its Inaugural State of Entrepreneur Report on Dec. 9
The first-ever State of Entrepreneurship Address for the Inland Empire is being held by the Cal State San Bernardino Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at 4th Sector Innovations in Ontario.
IECE’s goal in producing the State of Entrepreneurship research study is to bring the voice of local entrepreneurs to those who need to hear it most – local and state policymakers, community organizations, lenders, and other resource providers.
The Voice of the Entrepreneur survey, on which the address is based, sends powerful feedback on the challenges that entrepreneurs and business owners of the Inland Southern California region face.
Survey results were drawn out earlier this year by reaching out to IECE’s extensive network, consisting of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and business owners representing a diverse group of industries. The IECE will continue to distribute the Voice of the Entrepreneur survey in the spring of each calendar year to find out what Inland Empire entrepreneurs and business owners are going through.
The report is a potent tool for policymakers, economic impact drivers, and business owners and entrepreneurs to analyze growth potential within the region. Using measurable data, the goal is to identify the challenges and opportunities facing local business owners and obstacles that may be impeding business growth.
The result is a concise report that gives insight into how we can effectively learn and evolve together with a regional focus.
The evening will start and end with networking and food; in between, the SOER report will be presented, which includes examining the indicators of entrepreneurial activity and how the IE measures up as a region; learning of the Voice of the Entrepreneur direct survey results and the common themes, as well as an IE Ecosystem assessment; and regional perspectives from influencers that include:
- Rod Vandenbos, founder and CEO, buzzbox beverages, Indio;
- Mike Napoli, Tech Coast Angels, Palm Springs;
- Edward Ornelas, Jr. President, Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Ana Karina Suchánek, president, Cask Restaurant Group, Inc., Rancho Cucamonga; and
- Pepi Jackson, president and CEO, Riverside Black Chamber of Commerce
Click the following link – Secure Your Spot for the 2021 State of Entrepreneurship Address – to attend, network and learn more about entrepreneurship in the region. Whether you are a seasoned or soon-to-be entrepreneur, there is a perspective for everyone who wants to know more about how to strengthen the Inland Empire economy.
The presentation will unveil breakthrough metrics and perspectives on the State of Entrepreneurship throughout the Inland Empire, including:
- Why a report like this is essential for the collective growth of our region;
- What the report consists of: indicators for entrepreneurship and what real entrepreneurs in our communities are telling us through our Voice of the Entrepreneur survey results; and
- Regional perspectives from influencers and officials that are active in our ecosystem.
The event will also include food and cocktails while networking within an inspirational setting at 4th Sector Innovations Ontario.
To learn more, visit the IECE State of Entrepreneurship Report website.
