Lift-Off for Avianca Airlines’ Ontario, Calif., to San Salvador Service

History making flights are first from Inland Empire to Central America

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials are celebrating the launch of Avianca Airlines’ service to El Salvador – the first of its kind between the Inland Empire to Central America. More than 100 passengers were expected aboard Avianca’s history making inaugural flight Thursday night.

The Bogota, Colombia-based carrier will operate three flights a week from ONT to San Salvador International Airport (SAL) in the capital city of El Salvador. Flights will arrive at ONT at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with return service departing ONT at 1:15 a.m.

“We have waited with great anticipation to welcome Avianca Airlines, its passengers and crew members to Ontario International,” said Alan D. Wapner, Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario and President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “We are confident that our modern, low-cost international gateway, vibrant local economy and intensely loyal customer base will create tremendous value for Avianca.”

Flight # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft AV530 SAL ONT 7:10 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Tue, Thu, Sat Airbus A319 AV531 ONT SAL 1:15 a.m. 7:05 a.m. Wed, Fri, Sun Airbus A319 *All times local

Said Rolando Damas, General Director of Avianca, “We acknowledge the importance of connecting North America with El Salvador and our markets in Central America, especially for those who travel to see their family and friends. We are sure that this new route is also a great opportunity to promote tourism to El Salvador and California as well.”

Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer, sounded an equally optimistic tone, saying, “Our flight schedule will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels this month as Ontario experiences the quickest recovery among airports in California. In addition to Avianca’s historic El Salvador service, airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to two dozen popular destinations this summer, six more than the summer of 2019, including Charlotte, Chicago (O’Hare International), Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport) and Mexico City.”

A member of the Star Alliance, Avianca will operate from Terminal 2 at ONT and serve the ONT-SAL route with Airbus 319 aircraft, accommodating as many as 120 passengers in business and economy class seating.

Air travelers, greeters and other ONT visitors are reminded that face coverings are still required in public transit areas including airport terminals and onboard aircraft.