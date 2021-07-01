July flights at Ontario International Airport will reach 90% of pre-pandemic level

Ontario International Airport is approaching near pre-pandemic passenger volume and is beginning the new fiscal year with a responsible budget plan designed to attract more commercial flight activity; Board approves budget designed to boost commercial flight activity

Summer travel is looking up at Ontario International Airport (ONT) as the Southern California gateway approaches near pre-pandemic passenger volume and begins the new fiscal year with a responsible budget plan designed to attract more commercial flight activity.

Based on current flight schedules, there will be 437 flight departures a week in July from ONT, 87.4% of departing flights in July 2019 when there were 500 outbound flights a week. There will be more than 64,000 seats on the July flights, 90.8% of the 70,600 seats in July 2019.

And as Ontario International’s recovery pace accelerates, the airport will enter Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, with an operating expense budget of $73.3 million. The fiscal plan adopted by the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners anticipates passengers returning to ONT at near pre-pandemic numbers in the coming months and includes lower landing fees and terminal rent for airlines.

Landing fees for passenger airlines will be reduced in FY22 to $1.71 per thousand pounds of landed weight, down from $1.84 in Fiscal Year 2021 and $1.98 in pre-pandemic Fiscal Year 2020.

Terminal facility fees will remain unchanged in FY22 at $99.38 per square foot per year compared to the pre-pandemic rate of $109.86 per square foot.

“The Board approved a fiscally sound plan for the new budget year which maintains ONT’s position as a low-cost gateway, attractive to airlines and other users, and that ultimately benefits air travelers who are accustomed to our hassle-free, high quality customer experience,” said Alan D. Wapner president of the airport Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

“Since the transition of Ontario International to local control in 2016, we have taken the steps necessary to create a first-rate aviation gateway and a valuable public asset for the Inland Empire. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel, ONT is well-positioned to resume its pre-pandemic position as one of the fastest growing airports in the U.S.”

Eleven airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to 25 destinations this summer, six more than the summer of 2019, including Charlotte, Chicago (O’Hare International) Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport), Mexico City and San Salvador.

Air travelers, greeters and other ONT visitors are reminded that face coverings are still required in public transit areas including airport terminals and onboard aircraft.