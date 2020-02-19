Jimmie Johnson’s Family And Childhood Friend Join Pre-Race Honors

FONTANA, Calif. (Feb. 19, 2020) – As part of the festivities honoring Jimmie’s last season as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver, Auto Club Speedway officials announced today Jimmie’s wife, Chandra and daughters, will serve as Honorary Starters, and iconic motocross racer Ricky Johnson will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver at the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 on March 1, 2020.

Chandra along with daughters Genevieve (9 years old) and Lydia (6 years old) will wave the green flag to start the Auto Club 400 as Jimmie makes his final start at his hometown track.

Ricky Johnson’s duties as Honorary Pace Car Driver include driving the Official NASCAR 2020 Toyota Camry Pace Car where he will lead the field and the “Five Wide Salute” during the pace laps before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at 12:30 p.m. PT; televised on FOX.

“In the motorsports world everyone is like family,” said Dave Allen, President of Auto Club Speedway. “We are happy to have Chandra and the girls, along with Ricky as part of our pre-race activities to pay tribute to Jimmie’s success at his home track and motorsports career.”

With a race ticket and pre-race pit pass, fans will be able to watch the pre-race ceremonies, and also receive access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone featuring live entertainment, NASCAR driver appearances, Monster Energy Smoke Shows, Lefty’s Fun Zone – the ultimate kid hangout, celebrity appearances, a variety of food and beverage options and motorsport displays.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion will race his last Auto Club 400 on March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver. Jimmie Johnson has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times – the most of any driver all-time.

