Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Economic Forecast on January 14.

2020 will go down as one of the most traumatic, turbulent, and unprecedented years in modern economic history.

On January 14th the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) and UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting & Development present a unique look into 2021. One of the nation’s most leading forthright economists will unravel the unanswered questions of 2020.

The virtual event kicks off at 2:00 PM. The IERCC’s President & CEO, Edward Ornelas, Jr. is set to open the event. A contribution to the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is optional and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

“The Regional Chamber’s annual economic forecast events are highly attended and anticipated. Year after year our attendance has increased dramatically. During last year’s forecast, we had almost 600 participants register for the virtual event. The IERCC is proud to partner with Dr. Christopher Thornberg and UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting & Development on these informational events”, said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Speaker Mark Thorpe brings more than 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. Charged with the development and sustainability of the Ontario International Airport, Thorpe and will deliver an update on the Ontario International Airport and set the tone for the topic of the hour.

Economic expert, Dr. Christopher Thornberg will close out the event with the incisive analysis of how the economy will return to a new normal. Dr. Thornberg became nationally known for forecasting the subprime mortgage market crash in 2007. This insight is one you do not want to miss. Register today at 2021economicoutlook.iechamber.org

Riverside County Business and Community Services and the Western Riverside Council of Governments join the Regional Chamber and UCR School of Business as supporting partners of the virtual event.

To register for the economic forecast on January 14th at 2:00 pm, click here.