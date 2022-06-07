Food & Lifestyle
Eureka! Opens in Ontario
Offering Guests a Local Blend of America’s Best Burgers and Spirits in an Exciting and Social Atmosphere, the all-American Restaurant is the Perfect Dining Destination in the Inland Empire
Making its delicious debut today, Eureka! opens in Ontario, across the street from the Toyota Arena. With a commitment to being a scratch kitchen and providing exceptional hospitality, Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program. Eureka! features an elevated collection of the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic yet modern cocktails at an approachable price point that is perfect for the local community to dine, drink, and socialize.
Whether guests are looking to enjoy a delicious gourmet burger, grab a craft beer during “hoppy” hour, or listen to live music, Eureka! is the ideal restaurant for any occasion. Adding a contemporary charm to Ontario, Eureka! boasts its expansive restaurant seating 179 guests with a Californian modern design atmosphere nearing a 4,700+ square feet in total. The restaurant features a spacious interior with a mural tributing the California Jam festival by artist Nichole Blackburn, a modern lounge area, and a weatherized patio for guests that like to dine al fresco. The center-focus of the dining room is the indoor/outdoor bar top which carries the lively atmosphere throughout the entire restaurant.
Eureka! specializes in American classics with a modern twist with its diverse selection of appetizers, all natural, carrot-fed Angus burgers from Santa Carota, signature plates, innovative salads, and delectable desserts. Menu highlights include the Mac N’ Cheese Balls with a scratch made beer cheese sauce and Fresno chiles; Double Smash Burger featuring parmesan-crusted brioche, two patties, American cheese, housemade pickles, onion, and secret sauce; Bison Burger topped with spicy charred Fresno chile, bacon-infused jalapeno jam, smoked mozzarella, and whiskey caramelized onions; and Damn Good Chocolate Cake finished bourbon whipped cream, Buffalo Trace chocolate sauce and lava salt.
The beverage program at Eureka! revolves around the restaurant’s commitment to serving premium products that are highly sought after. Eureka! offers 17 craft beers on tap including the best local breweries: Kinds Brewing Co., Hamilton Family Brewery, Claremont Craft Ales, Ritual Brewing Co., and Ironbark Ciderworks, and many more. The signature cocktail program includes guests’ favorites: Wild Child with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, aloe, rosé and habanero salt, the Tipsy Pig Old Fashioned with bacon-infused Whiskey Pig 10 Yr. Rye, bitters, and barrel aged maple syrup, and the perfectly designed for the summer, The Headhunter King, a tiki cocktail featuring Jamaican rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat, and falernum (limit 2 cocktails per guest). Additionally, there are 40+ small batch whiskeys and a special off-menu selection featuring various hard-to-get and strictly allocated whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle and offerings from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection available to the most discerning whiskey drinkers.
Eureka! Ontario is located at 900 Via Piemonte, St 101, Ontario, CA 91764 underneath the Element Hotel. The restaurant’s hours are: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30am with Monday – Friday “hoppy” hours from 3p.m. to 6p.m. Weekly events include half-off wine on Tuesdays, Steal the Glass on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays, and $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas on the weekends.
Glen Ivy Hot Springs Reopens with New Leadership, Upgraded Facilities and Record Sales
GOCO Hospitality, the dedicated global wellness consulting, development, and management company, continues the revitalization of Glen Ivy Hot Springs to create the ultimate West Coast wellness destination. Reopening late January 2022 following a $2.5 million property-wide enhancement project, Glen Ivy Hot Springs welcomed a new General Manager, Hervé Blondel, whose most recent role was General Manager at the internationally acclaimed Rancho La Puerta, fitness resort and spa in Mexico, to further enhance the guest experience.
“Strong leadership is the key to Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ continued growth and development,” commented Ingo Schweder, CEO of GOCO Hospitality and Glen Ivy Hot Springs. “Hervé’s 30 years of experience at top wellness destinations complements GOCO’s expert leadership team of multidisciplinary professionals.”
Hervé Blondel joins GOCO Hospitality’s team of seasoned, global wellness experts with decades of experience at the most exclusive resorts worldwide. Prior to founding GOCO Hospitality, Ingo Schweder was co-owner and head of development at award-winning destination wellness resort, Ananda in the Himalayas. GOCO Hospitality also developed and managed the highly regarded and award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Before joining GOCO in 2014, Group Director, Clive McNish, was wellness director and general manager at world class holistic wellness destination Kamalaya Koh Samui in Thailand. GOCO’s Group Director of Design and Development, Josephine Leung, oversaw the $380 million wellness community Sangha by Octave Living in China. Currently working on more than 400 projects in 45 countries, GOCO offers the leading go-to wellness hospitality specialist group, working with sovereign funds, individual developers, and leading architects around the globe.
“The company has not only seen exponential growth during the pandemic, but also new segments and investors enter the wellness arena as health becomes the new luxury,” added Schweder.
Glen Ivy Hot Springs is no exception to post-pandemic growth. Southern California’s iconic and leading wellness destination saw membership and gift card sales rise by 50% from 2019 to 2021. The increase is attributed to the consumers’ commitment to outdoor wellness and the benefits of thermal mineral water as an increasing part of daily routines, as well as an interest in sharing the experience with others through the pandemic.
The Glen Ivy Hot Springs $2.5 million renovations included the re-engineering of eleven historic mineral springs, as well as upgrades and enhancements of pool decks and pool facilities, in the guest reception area, treatment facilities, the Bath House, the Ivy Kitchen and gardens, which are a part of the 18-acre Glen Ivy organic farm.
Waters Edge Wineries® Jumps Nearly 80 Spots on INC. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Ranking No.135
Innovative Urban Winery Franchise Recognized Second Year in a Row for Annual Inc. 5000 Regionals; Brand Notes 65 Percent Growth in Revenue Over Past Two Years
Waters Edge Wineries®, an innovative urban winery system bringing the cultural experience of wine to communities across the country, has earned the 135th spot on Inc. Magazine’s second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. As part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list provides a look at the Pacific Coast’s most successful privately owned businesses.
“It’s a privilege to be honored amongst the most successful private companies within the Pacific Region as we continue to focus on ways to introduce our urban winery experience to new communities across the country,” said Ken Lineberger, president and CEO of Waters Edge Wineries. “Over the last two years, we have opened five new wineries and have signed on an additional X. To realize such growth during a pandemic is an incredibly positive indicator for the future of our brand. We look forward to welcoming aspiring entrepreneurs who are passionate about wine into the world of franchising!”
As an emerging franchise concept, the Waters Edge Winery & Bistro model is ideal for entrepreneurs passionate about wine who seek a way to share their love and knowledge without being in the agriculture business. Each location combines the traditional winery experience with the popular wine bar concept
offering bistro-style artisanal selections including appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and desserts, custom bottle labeling as personalized gifts, private tasting areas for groups, a wine club and more. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training on the micro-winery tank system and are provided with pre-opening training courses, both hands-on and classroom based, to help prepare for the launch of their winery. The company also offers social media and marketing support to help franchise owners realize success.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall. Waters Edge Wineries moved up from 212 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list to 135 in 2022.
To view the complete ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific. Results can also be seen in the March/April issue of Inc. magazine. For more information on Waters Edge Wineries or for franchising information, contact 909-GOT-WINE, visit WatersEdgeWineries.com or email Sales@WatersEdgeWineries.com.
