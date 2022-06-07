Offering Guests a Local Blend of America’s Best Burgers and Spirits in an Exciting and Social Atmosphere, the all-American Restaurant is the Perfect Dining Destination in the Inland Empire

Making its delicious debut today, Eureka! opens in Ontario, across the street from the Toyota Arena. With a commitment to being a scratch kitchen and providing exceptional hospitality, Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by a creative craft beverage program. Eureka! features an elevated collection of the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic yet modern cocktails at an approachable price point that is perfect for the local community to dine, drink, and socialize.

Whether guests are looking to enjoy a delicious gourmet burger, grab a craft beer during “hoppy” hour, or listen to live music, Eureka! is the ideal restaurant for any occasion. Adding a contemporary charm to Ontario, Eureka! boasts its expansive restaurant seating 179 guests with a Californian modern design atmosphere nearing a 4,700+ square feet in total. The restaurant features a spacious interior with a mural tributing the California Jam festival by artist Nichole Blackburn, a modern lounge area, and a weatherized patio for guests that like to dine al fresco. The center-focus of the dining room is the indoor/outdoor bar top which carries the lively atmosphere throughout the entire restaurant.

Eureka! specializes in American classics with a modern twist with its diverse selection of appetizers, all natural, carrot-fed Angus burgers from Santa Carota, signature plates, innovative salads, and delectable desserts. Menu highlights include the Mac N’ Cheese Balls with a scratch made beer cheese sauce and Fresno chiles; Double Smash Burger featuring parmesan-crusted brioche, two patties, American cheese, housemade pickles, onion, and secret sauce; Bison Burger topped with spicy charred Fresno chile, bacon-infused jalapeno jam, smoked mozzarella, and whiskey caramelized onions; and Damn Good Chocolate Cake finished bourbon whipped cream, Buffalo Trace chocolate sauce and lava salt.

The beverage program at Eureka! revolves around the restaurant’s commitment to serving premium products that are highly sought after. Eureka! offers 17 craft beers on tap including the best local breweries: Kinds Brewing Co., Hamilton Family Brewery, Claremont Craft Ales, Ritual Brewing Co., and Ironbark Ciderworks, and many more. The signature cocktail program includes guests’ favorites: Wild Child with vodka, watermelon, mint, lemon, aloe, rosé and habanero salt, the Tipsy Pig Old Fashioned with bacon-infused Whiskey Pig 10 Yr. Rye, bitters, and barrel aged maple syrup, and the perfectly designed for the summer, The Headhunter King, a tiki cocktail featuring Jamaican rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat, and falernum (limit 2 cocktails per guest). Additionally, there are 40+ small batch whiskeys and a special off-menu selection featuring various hard-to-get and strictly allocated whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle and offerings from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection available to the most discerning whiskey drinkers.

Eureka! Ontario is located at 900 Via Piemonte, St 101, Ontario, CA 91764 underneath the Element Hotel. The restaurant’s hours are: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30am with Monday – Friday “hoppy” hours from 3p.m. to 6p.m. Weekly events include half-off wine on Tuesdays, Steal the Glass on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays, and $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas on the weekends.