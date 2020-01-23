Farmer Boys® Raises $150,000 For Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital In 19TH Annual Fundraiser

The Farm Fresh Burger Concept Has Donated More Than $1 Million In Support Of Children’s Health

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (January 23, 2020) — Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual known for its award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order menu, and friendly service, raised $150,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) during its 19th annual fundraiser. The funds were raised from July 23 to September 2, 2019, where guests were invited to donate $1 or $5 at participating California restaurants. With the $150,000 donation, Farmer Boys reached the milestone of more than $1 million donated to LLUCH since first partnering with the hospital in 2000.

“We are thankful to our guests and team members who helped us collect $150,000 this year and reach the $1 million milestone,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital pioneers research that helps children across Southern California, and we’re thrilled to contribute to their important work through this partnership each year.”

On December 19, 2019, Farmer Boys’ President and COO Karen Eadon, along with other members of the Farmer Boys corporate team, presented the $150,000 check to Jillian Payne, assistant vice president of philanthropy at Loma Linda University Health. The donation will help continue LLUCH’s mission of providing world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children throughout Southern California. The donations also fund research leading to innovation in youth health and wellness delivering on the promise of a healthier future today for children in the region and beyond.

