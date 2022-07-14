Ontario International Airport passenger volumes beat pre-pandemic levels for fourth straight month in June

Southern California gateway reported 2.6 million passengers year to date, signaling full recovery is at hand

Once again, Ontario International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the fourth consecutive month. More than half a million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in June, almost 8% more than the same month in 2019 and the fourth consecutive month the Southern California gateway has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Ontario International reported 514,000 total passengers last month, almost 20% more than June last year. Domestic travelers totaled 496,691 in June, increases of 10% and 18% compared with June 2019 and 2021, respectively.

On a year-to-date basis, ONT recorded 2.6 million passengers, 2.6% higher than the first half of 2019 and 60% more than the same period last year. Domestic travelers, who continue to drive ONT’s resurgence, totaled more than 2.5 million from January through June.

“Ontario International’s performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn’t be happier for it,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. “With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they’ve come to expect.”

“We have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic to be ready for a resurgence in air travel, and airlines and air passengers are showing their faith in Ontario as we continue to deliver a first-rate and stress-free customer experience,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.

Air cargo shipments by weight grew more than 14% compared with June 2019. The nearly 72,000 tons which moved through ONT in June were almost equal to the same month last year.

For the first six months of the year, cargo tonnage was 12% higher than the same period in 2019.

“Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire, setting the pace for pandemic recovery among U.S. airports while offering appealing facilities and cost-efficient services to our airline and shipping partners,” Wapner said.