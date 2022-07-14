Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes beat pre-pandemic levels for fourth straight month in June
Southern California gateway reported 2.6 million passengers year to date, signaling full recovery is at hand
Once again, Ontario International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the fourth consecutive month. More than half a million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in June, almost 8% more than the same month in 2019 and the fourth consecutive month the Southern California gateway has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels.
Ontario International reported 514,000 total passengers last month, almost 20% more than June last year. Domestic travelers totaled 496,691 in June, increases of 10% and 18% compared with June 2019 and 2021, respectively.
On a year-to-date basis, ONT recorded 2.6 million passengers, 2.6% higher than the first half of 2019 and 60% more than the same period last year. Domestic travelers, who continue to drive ONT’s resurgence, totaled more than 2.5 million from January through June.
“Ontario International’s performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn’t be happier for it,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. “With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they’ve come to expect.”
“We have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic to be ready for a resurgence in air travel, and airlines and air passengers are showing their faith in Ontario as we continue to deliver a first-rate and stress-free customer experience,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.
Air cargo shipments by weight grew more than 14% compared with June 2019. The nearly 72,000 tons which moved through ONT in June were almost equal to the same month last year.
For the first six months of the year, cargo tonnage was 12% higher than the same period in 2019.
“Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire, setting the pace for pandemic recovery among U.S. airports while offering appealing facilities and cost-efficient services to our airline and shipping partners,” Wapner said.
SMART Airports Conference to bring airport leaders and innovators from around the world to Ontario, California
Ontario International Airport and Southern California’s dynamic Inland Empire will be on the global stage next week as aviation leaders from around the world gather for the 2022 SMART Airports & Regions Conference.
The three-day conference opens Monday, July 18, at the Ontario Convention Center, and will focus on topics ranging from how aviation can inspire new economic opportunities in a post-pandemic world to the role of airports as incubators for innovation in urban development and regional connectivity.
“Ontario and the Inland Empire are an ideal location for this global gathering. We have one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, in the heart of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the U.S. And when it comes to innovative multimodal transportation solutions, no region can match what’s being done here to redefine mobility and access while creating new economic development opportunities,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
The SMART Airport & Regions Conference is being co-hosted by ONT and the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau (GOCVB). Among the more than 50 speakers and presenters will be several leaders from the two organizations, including Wapner, OIAA Commissioners Ron Loveridge and Curt Hagman, the airport’s Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi, Chief Capital Development Officer Michelle Brantley and Chief Commercial Officer Dan Cappell, and GOCVB President and CEO Michael Krouse.
The event comes as ONT is in the midst of a historic run that has seen travel volumes exceed pre-pandemic levels for three months in a row, including, in May, the highest number of passengers since the airport’s return to local ownership in 2016. For the past four years, ONT has been recognized by Global Traveler as the fastest-growing airport in the United States, and its role as an economic driver and preferred aviation gateway for millions of Southern Californians is helping to drive significant transit investments across the region. Upcoming projects include zero-emission bus-rapid transit, hydrogen-powered passenger rail and an all-electric-vehicle tunnel from a planned state-of-the-art multimodal transit center.
In addition, ONT plays a critical role in the Inland Empire’s emergence as a global goods movement hub, and today ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America.
“We have a great story to tell – here at ONT and across this great region we serve. The Inland Empire is now the 12th largest – and fifth fastest-growing – metropolitan area in the U.S., with a quality of life that is unmatched. We’ve prepared ourselves to meet those growth needs, while preserving the convenience and positive customer experience that have become our hallmark,” said Elkadi, ONT’s CEO.
“We are thrilled to host this event at Ontario Convention Center and to expose the world-wide attendees to the heart of Southern California’s Inland Experience! Our Convention & Visitors Bureau is here to welcome our visitors and provide information on the amenities and destinations in our region,” said Krouse, GOCVB’s President & CEO.
While the SMART Airports & Regions Conference officially opens on Monday, programs and presentations begin Tuesday. A complete agenda is available here.
FAA Awards Ontario International Airport another $10.77 million for taxiway, airfield improvements
Ontario International Airport has received an additional $10.77 million in infrastructure funding from the FAA.
Ontario International Airport will receive another $10.77 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
The FAA announced this week that it is awarding a total of $518 million to airports across the country, under its 2022 Airport Improvement Program. ONT will receive the largest amount within California – for taxiway improvements and expanding the lighting vault that serves the airport’s runways.
The announcement comes less than a year after ONT was awarded $12.68 million through the FAA and the American Rescue Plan Act for taxiway and runway improvements.
“I’m grateful to our staff for preparing a successful funding application and to the FAA for continuing to bring infrastructure and airfield improvement dollars to the fastest-growing passenger airport in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
ONT has been one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, eclipsing pre-pandemic passenger volumes and ranking among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America. The airport also plays a critical role in the Inland Empire’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing population centers in the United States and a global supply chain hub.
“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in announcing this week’s funding awards. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”
Ontario International Airport passenger volume exceeds pre-pandemic levels for second straight month in April
Traveler count grew 7% over 2019 level with domestic volume up 10%
The number of passengers who traveled through Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) in April was nearly 7% above the April 2019 total, beating pre-pandemic levels for the second straight month, officials announced today.
Total ONT passenger volume was almost 476,000 last month, 6.92% more than April three years ago. The number of domestic travelers increased by 9.65% to more than 461,000.
Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.
“Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we’re among the quickest to recover,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.
|
Passenger
Totals
|
April
2022
|
April
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
461,300
|
420,699
|
9.65%
|
1,571,080
|
1,545,621
|
1.6%
|
International
|
14,441
|
24,249
|
-40.45%
|
56,300
|
95,660
|
-41.1%
|
Total
|
475,741
|
444,948
|
6.92%
|
1,627,380
|
1,641,281
|
-0.8%
|
Passenger
Totals
|
April
2022
|
April
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
461,300
|
295,186
|
56.27%
|
1,571,080
|
847,680
|
85.3%
|
International
|
14,441
|
3,598
|
301.36%
|
56,300
|
14,748
|
281.7%
|
Total
|
475,741
|
298,784
|
59.23%
|
1,627,380
|
862,428
|
88.7%
Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
April
2022
|
April
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Freight
|
62,291
|
59,359
|
4.94%
|
250,623
|
224,346
|
11.7%
|
|
4,860
|
2,454
|
98.05%
|
19,068
|
9,192
|
107.4%
|
Total
|
67,152
|
61,813
|
8.64%
|
269,692
|
233,539
|
15.5%
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
April
2022
|
April
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Freight
|
62,291
|
70,422
|
-11.55%
|
250,623
|
278,143
|
-9.9%
|
|
4,860
|
4,085
|
18.98%
|
19,068
|
14,383
|
32.6%
|
Total
|
67,152
|
74,508
|
-9.87
|
269,692
|
292,526
|
-7.8%
“Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. “With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers.”
