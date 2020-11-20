Element by WESTIN® in Ontario, CA now open, Bringing the Brand’s Reimagined Extended Stay Experience to the Inland Empire Area

Eco-Conscious Hotel Features the Brand’s Innovative Studio Commons Room Concept, Signature Guest Experiences, and a Special Opening Rate

November 19, 2020 — Element Ontario, owned by Samchully America Corporation (SL&C Ontario, LLC) and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, today opened its doors. Part of Element Hotels, the extended stay lifestyle brand from Marriott International, the newly opened hotel is the latest in the region and fourth Element hotel in California. Staying true to Element Hotels’ spirit, Element Ontario appeals to today’s healthy, active traveler, who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while away from home.

“I’m excited to share the brand’s newest property in California with the community and bring the distinctive EIement Hotels brand to Ontario,” notes general manager Carlos Yong. “Our team worked hard during these unprecedented times to deliver the first sustainable, eco-friendly, LEED certified hotel in the area. I’m proud be part of a property that is green from the ground up, and welcome our guests to discover our clever use of space and ergonomic design, as well as enjoy our sustainable products and practices.”





Element Ontario redefines the longer stay experience in Southern California with an outdoor-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern and bright, distinctive to the Element Hotels brand. The communal space layouts are clever and intuitive, furnished with modern, ergonomic pieces, inviting guests to pick a spot to work or unwind. Incorporating sustainable design and eco-friendly practices, the LEED® Silver Certified hotel features energy-efficient LED lighting, in-room water filtration systems to reduce single-use bottle waste, electric vehicle charging stations, and an on-property recycling room.

Reflecting modern, urban design, the flowing layouts of the hotel’s 131 studio-like guest rooms were created to maximize space and encourage a sense of well-being through a nature-influenced environment, with an abundance of natural light, clean lines, and a color palette of strong, natural tones such as blue and ivory. Guest rooms feature the signature Heavenly® bed, spa-inspired bathrooms, kitchenettes or fully equipped kitchens, and functional work spaces. The hotel also includes four Studio Commons suites, Element Hotels’ innovative communal living room concept. Launched in Fall 2019, Studio Commons was the first in the industry to blend the convenience of a hotel with the flexibility and comfort of a home, giving travelers the best of both worlds while on the road. Anchored by four private guest rooms and a central communal space, travelers can cook, collaborate, and relax together in shared kitchen and living room areas, allowing them to live as they do at home without having to compromise space, comfort or amenities.





Additional amenities allow for travelers to remain balanced while on the road. Guests can enjoy year-round outdoor weather while playing recreational games such as cornhole and connect four in the lawn area, biking the nearby area with Element’s signature Bikes to Borrow program, or spending the evening by the fire pit or barbequing with friends and colleagues. The heated all-natural saline pool and heating deck, in addition to the two grilling stations and fire pit, are available by appointment. Spacious and filled with natural light, the 24/7 Motion® fitness center – available by appointment – offers state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength-training equipment.

Set at the crossroads of the fast-growing Inland Empire area of Southern California, Element Ontario is an ideal location for corporate travelers back on the road, leisure guests visiting friends and family, or nearby residents seeking a staycation that includes a much-needed change of scenery for their next virtual meeting. Minutes away from Ontario International Airport and Toyota Arena, the hotel offers 897 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, designed for small size corporate meetings and social events. Following Element Hotels’ eco-conscious philosophy, every event at Element Ontario is smart and fresh, incorporating environmental-friendly practices where possible to help clients play a part in sustainability.