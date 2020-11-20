Cummings Auto Group Acquires San Bernardino Nissan Dealership at San Bernardino Auto Mall

Close, family-held auto dealership team dedicated to reviving fortunes of Nissan dealership and increasing traffic and sales

The family-held Cummings Auto Group, led by highly-successful local entrepreneur Cliff Cummings, has acquired the Nissan Dealership located at the San Bernardino Auto Mall. Plans to revive the dealership, which Cummings has a long-history of doing, includes spending significant amounts of capital to rehabilitate the location and bring it in-line with the current Nissan National Image Requirements.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us and the City of San Bernardino,” said Cliff Cummings. “This will require a significant investment of time and resources to get where we want to be eventually but I see nothing but upside to this acquisition.”

The purchase makes the Cummings Auto Group the clear majority stakeholder at the San Bernardino Auto Mall as they own three franchises there including Toyota of San Bernardino, Subaru of San Bernardino and now Nissan of San Bernardino. The leadership of the Nissan dealership will have a familiar name as Michael Cummings, who has been with the auto group for several years in a variety of positions at all the dealerships, will be the new General Manager.

“Other ownership groups have come and gone here in San Bernardino but our local, family-oriented organization is not only still here after more than 30 years, but is expanding,” said Michael Cummings. “I’ve been well-prepared under the tutelage of my father and our talented management team and I look forward to this new challenge.”

Michael is a graduate of the University of Arizona where he played Division-1 Hockey.

Both Cummings noted that the acquisition of the new dealership was made possible by their strong team of employees saying in essence that they will be able to maintain the standard of excellence and family feeling at the Nissan dealership because they have so many talented employees that can be promoted from within to Nissan.

“We can promote from within and maintain the synergy of the overall ownership group,” said Cliff Cummings. “Many people are going to have great new opportunities to grow their careers because of this.”