With more room to grow, California continues to account for outsized share of U.S. job growth
Unemployment Falls, But Labor Supply Struggles Endure
California’s labor market continued to expand at a steady pace in latest numbers, with total nonfarm employment in the state growing by 138,100 positions in February, according to an analysis released jointly by Beacon Economics and the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.
California’s job additions accounted for just over one-fifth of the nation’s net job gains for the month. January’s gains were also revised up to 60,300 in the latest numbers, a 6,700 increase from the preliminary estimate of 53,600.
While California added jobs at a healthy pace in 2021, as of February 2022, the state has still only recovered 87.2% of the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020, and there are currently 353,000 fewer people employed in California compared to pre-pandemic February 2020. Total nonfarm employment in the state has contracted 2.0% since that time compared to a 1.4% drop nationally. With a larger portion of its workforce to be recovered, California’s job growth over the past year has been more robust with payrolls increasing 6.8% from February 2021 to February 2022, well above the nation’s 4.6% increase over the same period.
“California’s labor market has had a very encouraging start to the year,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics and the Center for Economic Forecasting. ““And now that many of the public health mandates restricting activity have been removed, and there is a jobs deficit in the state compared to the nation, we should continue to see strong job growth in the coming months.”
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in the latest numbers, a 0.3 percentage-point decline from the previous month. California’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the 3.8% rate in the United States overall as the state continues to struggle with its labor supply. Since February 2020, the state’s workforce has fallen by 455,000 workers, a 2.3% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, the largest jobs gains continue to occur in the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. While California has made up significant ground in recent months, employment levels in many of these sectors remain below their pre-pandemic levels and should continue to steadily gain back jobs over the coming months.
- Leisure and Hospitality led payrolls gains in February, expanding by 30,400 positions. The Leisure and Hospitality sector still has a long way to go to recover all of the jobs lost due to the pandemic, with payrolls still down 10.4% from February 2020.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Construction (22,100), Health Care (19,100), Administrative Support (14,000), Retail Trade (13,400), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (13,300), Government (6,40), Manufacturing (5,900), and Other Services (5,600). Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities have been a major driver of growth in the state, with payrolls up 14.9%, respectively ,since February 2020.
- Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (-800) was the only sector to post losses during the month. Despite the one-month decline, payrolls in this sector are up 1.7% since February 2020.
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California. Los Angeles (MD) saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 31,500 (0.7%) during the month. The Inland Empire (12,200 or 0.8%), Orange County (11,000 or 0.7%), San Diego (7,200 or 0.5%), and Ventura (900 or 0.3%) also saw their payrolls jump during the month. The Inland Empire (117.6%) has experienced the strongest recovery in the region measured by the percentage of jobs recovered from April 2020 to February 2022 relative to jobs lost from February 2020 to April 2020. The IE is followed by El Centro (100%), San Diego (89.7%), Los Angeles (MD) (81.5%), Orange County (78.7%), and Ventura (72.4%).
- In the Bay Area, San Francisco (MD experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 7,700 (0.7%) positions in February. The East Bay (6,800 or 0.6%), San Jose (4,800 or 0.4%), Santa Rosa (1,400 or 0.7%), and Vallejo (1,000 or 0.7%) also saw payrolls expand during the month. Since April 2020, San Jose (79.7%) has experienced the strongest recovery in the region, followed by the East Bay (79.2%), Napa (77.2%), Santa Rosa (77.0%), San Francisco (MD) (71.4%), Vallejo (67.4%), and San Rafael (MD) (61.8%).
- In the Central Valley, Sacramento experienced the largest monthly increase as payrolls expanded by 7,300 (0.7%) positions in February. Payrolls in Bakersfield (1,900 or 0.7%), Fresno (1,500 or 0.4%), Modesto (900 or 0.5%), Stockton (800 or 0.3%), Redding (600 or 0.9%), Chico (500 or 0.5%), and Visalia (500 or 0.4%) increased steadily as well. Since April 2020, Stockton (122.3%) has experienced the strongest recovery in the region, followed by Yuba (120%), Visalia (119.3%), Madera (112%), Redding (101.3%), Sacramento (100.9%), and Fresno (98.5%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Salinas added the largest number of jobs, with payrolls increasing by 2,700 (2.0%) during the month. San Luis Obispo (800 or 0.7%), Santa Barbara (500 or 0.3%), Santa Cruz (200 or 0.2%) also saw payrolls expand. Since April 2020, and San Luis Obispo (89.3%) has experienced the strongest recovery in the region, followed by Santa Barbara (83.9%), Santa Cruz (80.9%), and Salinas (80.8%).
Daniel D’Arrigo Named Chief Financial Officer for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Former long-time Fortune 500 executive will lead Tribe’s growth and development strategy
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today Daniel (Dan) D’Arrigo will become Chief Financial Officer for the San Manuel enterprise. Dan comes to San Manuel with more than 25 years’ experience in senior finance and capital markets roles in the gaming, leisure and hospitality industry at some of the industry’s biggest and most successful companies.
“As Chief Financial Officer, Dan will play a critical role in leading the Tribe’s fiscal strategy, growth and development,” said Laurens Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “One of Dan’s greatest strengths is his credibility with the investment community and capital markets. We are very pleased that Dan is joining our team at a time when the Tribe is experiencing tremendous growth and has such great potential for new opportunities.”
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be joining the San Manuel enterprise,” said D’Arrigo. “The Tribe has achieved much success while also assembling a top-notch leadership team under Laurens’ direction. I look forward to working alongside such experienced colleagues and further positioning the enterprise for long term sustainable growth.”
Dan previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in Las Vegas, where he oversaw the company’s domestic and international financial functions, including corporate finance, treasury, shared services, internal audit, and investor relations. During his tenure with MGM, Dan was instrumental in structuring the acquisition and financial strategies to acquire Mirage Resorts and Mandalay Resort Group. He also played a key role in expanding the company’s portfolio internationally, as well as the creation of the company’s real-estate investment trust.
Inland Empire Labor Market Has Now Added Back More Jobs Than It Lost Due to the Pandemic; Annual EDD Revision Shows Far More Growth Than Estimated
Local Wages Rise… But Not Enough to Keep Up with Inflation
The Inland Empire’s labor market has now surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, having added back all the jobs it lost due to the COVID-19 crisis – and more, according to an analysis released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. Additionally, in a significant adjustment, the annual benchmark revision released by the state’s Economic Development Department (EDD) shows that instead of an overall loss, the region has increased its total payroll employment since the pandemic first upended labor markets around the globe.
Since hitting bottom in April 2020, the Inland Empire’s labor market has expanded by 151,200 jobs and is now 1.4% (or 22,500 jobs) above its peak from February 2020, right before pandemic-driven public health mandates were implemented. Total employment in the region has jumped by 0.9% since February 2020 rather than declining by -2.2% as originally estimated by the EDD.
“The Inland Empire has now reached the point where we can talk about job growth as opposed to recovery,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at the UCR Center for Forecasting and one of the report’s authors. ““California as a whole has recovered 92% of the jobs it lost and with relatively high vaccination rates and falling hospitalizations, the job expansion at both the state and regional level should continue in 2022.”
Key Findings:
- Inflation Overpowers Wage Growth: Wages grew by 2.3% in the Inland Empire from the 3rd quarter of 2020 to the 3rd quarter of 2021 (the latest data available), a more modest growth rate than in the previous period. Local wage growth was strongest in Riverside County (3%) followed by San Bernardino County (1.7%), although these increases mark a decrease in real wages due to today’s historic inflation.
- Red Hot Consumer Demand: Consumer spending in the Inland Empire has continued to surge, with taxable receipts expanding by 22.8% from the 3rd quarter of 2020 to the 3rd quarter of 2021 (the latest data available). This trend mirrors consumer activity across the nation and is being driven in part by the unprecedented stimulus the Federal government threw into the economy at the onset of the pandemic.
- Fuel Spending Soars: Taxable receipts at Fuel and Service Stations in the Inland Empire increased by 56.9% over the last year, and as gas prices have hit record levels in the first part of 2022, spending in this category is almost certain to continue spiraling upwards over the near-term future.
- Historic Housing Market: Against a backdrop of historically low inventory, asking home prices in the Inland Empire ballooned by 18.3% from the 4th quarter of 2020 to the 4th quarter of 2021 (the latest data available) and ended the period with a median single-family home price of $517,000. Despite the increase, relative to the rest of Southern California, the region continues to be a haven of affordability: Median home prices in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego currently stand at $860,000, $1.07 million, and $832,000, respectively.
- Apartment Mania: Demand for apartments has also surged in the Inland Empire over the last year with asking rents expanding by 17.4% to reach an average of $1,729 per month per unit. But, again, even with the increase, rent in the region is significantly more affordable then in Los Angeles ($2,136), Orange ($2,327), and San Diego ($2,155) Counties.
- Warehouse Space Heats Up… More: In the last edition of this report, the vacancy rate among warehouse properties in the Inland Empire was a low 5%. As of the 4th quarter of 2021 (the latest data available), the vacancy rate had fallen to 3.6% and this is despite 4.4 million square feet of new space coming online. Elevated consumer spending in E-Commerce is the primary driver of high warehouse demand.
The new Inland Empire Regional Intelligence Report was authored by Osman and Senior Research Associate Brian Vanderplas. The analysis examines how the Inland Empire’s labor market, real estate markets, and other areas of the economy are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and their outlook for the remainder of the year.
View the full analysis here.
People On The Move: Nicole Sanchez
C.W. Driver Companies, a premier builder, hired Nicole Sanchez as director of project development serving Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire. With more than 10 years of experience, Sanchez will strategically lead business development efforts for Driver’s Special Projects Group by being a champion of the firm’s services.
