Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes Returns and it’s Bigger than Ever!

$1 Millionin Prizes Will Be Given Away
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes is back and it’s bigger than ever! This year, the company is giving away more than $1 million in prizes, which reflects a $150,000 increase from last year’s program!
The sweepstakes program will take place from April 19, 2023, through June 13, 2023, in all 64 Cardenas Markets locations.
“Every day we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer. “Cardenas Markets Loteria is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way,” Salgado added.
Through the purchase of participating sponsor products customers will receive one (1) Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.
Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting cardenasmarkets.com/loteria, and registering the unique code found on the scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as an Apple iPad, Apple AirPodsPro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card, or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes such as delicious food from Cardenas Markets Cocina and Panaderia.
To learn more about Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes, and for more information regarding the official rules visit: https://cardenasmarkets.com/loteria.
By Press Release
CBRE Arranges Sale of 41-Unit Jackson Apartments in Rialto, California
CBRE has facilitated the sale of the Jackson Apartments, a 41-unit multifamily property in Rialto for $6.8 million. The property was purchased by a private investor who owns several multifamily buildings in the area.
CBRE’s Cray A. Carlson represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.
“The property generated significant interest from both local and national investors and was sold within a month to an all-cash buyer, which reflects the growing demand for multifamily housing in the San Bernardino region,” said Carlson. “The Inland Empire multifamily market remains one of the strongest in California, with most properties selling quickly due to high buyer demand and low inventory.”
Constructed in 1971, Jackson Apartments is conveniently located at 205-242 W. Jackson Street, on four separate parcels, near Interstates 215 and 210. The property features a range of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and is within walking distance of numerous eateries, specialty retail shops, and public transportation stations.
By Press Release
SBA Disaster Assistance for San Bernardino County for the Presidential Declaration
Businesses
Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
Economic Injury: for businesses and private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume. Agricultural cooperatives can receive this loan. It is included in all in the fact sheet.
Individuals and Families
Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 4.00 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 7-1-1.
By Press Release
California Restaurant Foundation’s Resilience Grants Return with Largest Grants to Date
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation’s (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas’ service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants. The grants will go towards technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.
This latest round of grants follows SoCalGas’ $1 million donation earlier this year to the foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund to support independently owned restaurants. Together, this brings this year’s fund total to $2.1 million, making it the largest Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund to date since the program started in 2021.
“SoCalGas is partnering with the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurant Resilience Fund for the third consecutive year with grants for independent restaurants. Restaurants are the fabric and flavor of our local communities, and the work of the foundation helps support and sustain local restaurant owners, their employees, and their businesses,” said David Barrett, SoCalGas senior vice president, general counsel, and California Restaurant Foundation board member.
Since its inception, the Resilience Fund has awarded 788 grants to independent restaurants across California. Among them, 68.5% were women-owned and 83% were owned by people of color.
“We are so grateful for SoCalGas’ continued support of our Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, as it allows us to help independent restaurant owners in central and southern California to build resilience and strengthen their business for the long term,” said Alycia Harshfield, executive director of the California Restaurant Foundation. “The Resilience Fund grants directly benefit the local community by providing restaurant owners with financial assistance to adopt new technologies, upgrade equipment, promote employee training and retention, and weather unforeseen hardships. Thanks to SoCalGas’ generosity, this will be our biggest and most impactful Resilience Fund yet!”
“California’s restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic, and this grant from the California Restaurant Foundation and SoCalGas will provide funds to help small businesses continue to be a part of our communities,” said Assembly Member Miguel Santiago.
“We are so thankful to SoCalGas for last year’s grant. We were able to purchase a new refrigerator for our kitchen, and with the funding, upgraded it to a more energy-efficient model that better serves my customers and the planet,” said 2022 grant recipient Claire Risoli, owner of Pocha LA in Highland Park. “I was also able to award my steadfast employees with a bonus on their paycheck for their loyalty and service, despite the hardships we experienced the past few years. Our team is the heart of Pocha and I know my food is not my greatest asset – my people are.”
In addition to providing financial support to restaurants, SoCalGas offers programs and services to help business customers select energy-efficient equipment. Restaurant owners can schedule a ‘Try Before You Buy’ demo with gas cooking equipment before purchasing, request a no-cost energy survey to be conducted by a utility expert, and obtain information on rebates and incentives for eligible gas cooking equipment, water heating, heat recovery products, and energy-efficient upgrades installation. Commercial customers are invited to attend our No-Cost Foodservice Equipment Expo, April 25th-26th, 2023, 10am to 3pm at the SoCalGas Energy Resource Center, located at 9240 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241. There, commercial customers can reconnect and rebuild, discover new operational savings and performance tools, and learn about new products and technologies for success.
Resilience Fund applications will be open from April 15 to May 7, 2023, and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience. Grants will be available to all California-based restaurant owners located in the SoCalGas’s service areas that have less than five units and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants who have yet to receive a grant; however, previous recipients are encouraged to re-apply.
The Resilience Fund is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s restaurant community. Donations of all sizes are accepted and celebrated at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience. For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.
SoCalGas’ partnership with the California Restaurant Fund is part of the company’s ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals, which include a commitment to invest $50 million to drive positive change in diverse and underserved communities across five years.
