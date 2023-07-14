Community
Magical Animatronic Encounter at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital by Garner Holt Foundation
Garner Holt Foundation brings magical encounter with animatronics to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
July 14, 2023 – Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital patients and their families had a chance to see, look, and feel a variety of animatronic creations up close on Wednesday, July 12.
The Garner Holt Foundation, recognized for its work in designing and manufacturing animatronics for major clients like Disneyland and Universal Studios, transformed a room in the hospital into an interactive space. Garner Holt, founder and president of Garner Holt Productions, Inc., was present at the event, bringing along two animatronic birds that brought joy and wonder to the young patients.
“It’s a great thrill for us,” says Holt. “The Garner Holt Foundation was created to work with underserved kids, foster kids, and kids in hospitals, and it warms my heart to bring the excitement that kids see in theme parks and bring our world to them.”
One of the highlights of the visit was a STEAM workshop, allowing families to unleash their creativity by building a robotic creature called a BrushTronic Bug. There was also a video showcasing the intricate process of creating animatronics, allowing viewers to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the artistry and engineering behind these remarkable creations.
The Garner Holt Foundation’s visit to Children’s Hospital held significant meaning for one family. Michael Burke, 18, is a former Children’s Hospital patient who was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer, at the age of 17. He underwent a year-long medical journey, which included surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Michael is now in remission and joined his parents on the Garner Holt Productions team as a tour guide.
During the visit, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to give back to Children’s Hospital and share the magic of his workplace.
“I think the biggest thing I want to do is inspire kids going through the same thing as I was,” said Burke. “Keep a positive attitude and keep smiling, no matter how difficult the journey may be.”
The event highlights the resilience and strength of young cancer survivors like Michael, as well as the compassion and collaboration between healthcare professionals and community partners who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their patients and create uplifting experiences for young patients.
“Being in the hospital can be one of the more challenging times,” said Peter Baker, senior vice president and administrator at Loma Linda University Children’s Health. “It’s really amazing to see the reaction on the patient’s face, what today means, the partnerships around child care, and bringing joy and happiness to our kids.”
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes Returns and it’s Bigger than Ever!
$1 Millionin Prizes Will Be Given Away
Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes is back and it’s bigger than ever! This year, the company is giving away more than $1 million in prizes, which reflects a $150,000 increase from last year’s program!
The sweepstakes program will take place from April 19, 2023, through June 13, 2023, in all 64 Cardenas Markets locations.
“Every day we work hard to bring families and communities together through our fresh and authentic product offerings,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer. “Cardenas Markets Loteria is a very fun way to bring people of different generations together, and it’s so fitting that we bring this beloved cultural game back to our stores in an even bigger and better way,” Salgado added.
Through the purchase of participating sponsor products customers will receive one (1) Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.
Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting cardenasmarkets.com/loteria, and registering the unique code found on the scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as an Apple iPad, Apple AirPodsPro, a $200 Cardenas Gift Card, or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes such as delicious food from Cardenas Markets Cocina and Panaderia.
To learn more about Cardenas Markets Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes, and for more information regarding the official rules visit: https://cardenasmarkets.com/loteria.
Jackson Family Human Services to Host First Annual Care Fair
The fair will provide comfort and security to children affected by trauma
Jackson Family Human Services will be hosting its first annual Care Fair on December 17, 2022. The fair will go from 10 am-2 pm at the Redlands Community Center Gymnasium, which located at 111 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands, CA. This event is free and open to the public and will feature hot chocolate, cookies, photos with Santa, and gifts for children. The care fair will help bring comfort and security to children going through or who have experienced trauma.
The Care Fair will benefit the Resiliency Institute for Childhood Adversity (RICA) clinic of Loma Linda. The RICA Clinic was designed to address community needs for child abuse. The clinic is a collaboration of many local agencies working together to provide forensic interviews and evidentiary medical examinations to evaluate child abuse allegations. This coordinated approach doesn’t require an abused child to recount their experiences to several agencies in numerous interviews. The RICA Clinic is the first stop for these young children who are often in shock. Blankets, plush toys, clothing, and backpacks are grounding and provide a sense of security and comfort. Any donations of these items made to Jackson Family Human Services will go towards The RICA Clinic to help continue their efforts in supporting these young children.
Donations can be made at the following dropoff locations:
- Jackson Family Human Services Victorville – 15490 Civic Drive Victorville, CA 92392, Suite 206
- Jackson Family Human Services Apple Valley – 18522 Outer Hwy 18 N Apple Valley, CA 92307, Suite 208
- Behavior Genius – 1500 S Haven Ave Ste 250, Ontario, CA 91761
- Cafe Organix – 420 E Hospitality Ln Suite A10, San Bernardino, CA 92408
- Alliance Human Services – 818 N Mountain Ave Suite 206, Upland, CA 91786
“We are proud to help fulfill a big wish list item for the team at the Resiliency Institute of Childhood Adversity (RICA) at Loma Linda Hospital – thousands of fleece blankets and plush toys! It seems like a simple thing, but this is what brings comfort to children who come to RICA through the forensic investigation process as a result of traumatic experiences that may include child abuse, witnessing acts of violence, maltreatment, or other forms of trauma,” said Harry Jackson, CEO of Jackson Family Human Services.
He added, “In addition to RICA, the CareFair will also provide toys, school supplies, clothing, and new gift items to several partner organizations in the greater San Bernardino community.”
For more information, visit carefair2022.com
Tickets on sale now for Southern California’s #1 Rated Oktoberfest
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Welcomes the Return of a Band from Germany
Tickets to the 52nd Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest are now on sale. Organizers of Southern California’s #1 Oktoberfest are ready to deliver another authentic Bavarian-style celebration for nine consecutive weekends from September 10 to November 5. Ticket options range from general admission, preferred seating options, Sunday Family-Fun Packages, and Über Bürgermeister Party Packs. Other big news for Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is Frankenrebellen Express, a band direct from Bavaria, will perform two weekends in October.
“This marks the first time since 2019 that we were actually able to get a band direct from Germany to travel to the United States,” said Monica Marini, director of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. “The Frankenrebellen Express will definitely bring the spirit of Munich’s Oktoberfest right here in Big Bear Lake.”
Frankenrebellen Express derives from the Franconia region of Bavaria. They’re slated to perform in Big Bear October 1-2 and the following weekend, October 7-9. They sing with thick German accents and deliver exuberant party music that’s driven by a hearty, rhythmic oompah-pah sound. The other seven weekends are booked with Southern California’s top German-style bands, which includes Die Sauerkrauts, Hazelnuss Das Music, Da Stuben Buden, and Ladyhosen featuring international yodeling sensation Kathrin Jakob. These bands perform on the main stage inside the Big Bear Lake Convention Center. Each band is renowned to stir up good times with a mix of popular cover songs such as “Sweet Caroline,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” original tunes, and of course traditional Bavarian sing-alongs like “Ein-Prosit,” “Hands to Heaven,” and “Das Esellied” that are certain to bring plenty of smiles and cheers. A second stage located outside, in the High-Altitude Beer Garden, features a variety of regional bands that perform rock ‘n’ roll and country music. For the full entertainment lineup visit BigBearEvents.com.
“We have two stages of continuous live entertainment, which provides a lively atmosphere throughout the day,” added Marini. “We give our guests plenty of activities to partake in too, from ‘Ein Prosit’ toasts, kids’ games, a mechanical bull, log-sawing contests and various interactive group dances that everyone seems to enjoy such as the ‘Fliegerlied’ and ‘Chicken Dance.’”
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest represents Southern California’s most authentic Oktoberfest, which is well-known as the closest thing to the original celebration in Munich, Germany. Just like the original, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest starts its celebration in September and goes into October (due to popular demand, it now stretches into November). What really makes this Oktoberfest more special than others is Big Bear Lake is situated in an Alpine environment with evergreens trees, mountain vistas, and a town-square village. This environment naturally reflects the scenery and heritage of the Bavarian Alps of Germany. At 6,750’ altitude, it marks the highest altitude Oktoberfest in California, and second highest in the U.S. The food served at Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest respects German traditions to the tee, including grilled bratwursts and knockwurst sausages, fresh-made colossal pretzels, home-style sauerkraut, German potato salad served warm, Bavarian-style potato dumplings, and apple strudel served with a warm vanilla sauce.
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest even serves the very same beer poured at Munich’s Oktoberfest! There are two full-service bars located inside the Convention Center and three different beer gardens outside, including the Tiki Bar, which provides a variety of micro brews and craft beer, ideal for beer connoisseurs.
The true spirit of Bavaria comes to life in Big Bear Lake for nine consecutive weekends, which starts September 10 and ends November 5, 2022. The weekend festivities take place at Big Bear Lake Convention Center, located at 42900 Big Bear Blvd. Event times are Saturdays 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays (October only) 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s event has limited capacity, and some dates are anticipated to sell out. Saturdays in October have set arrival entry time blocks to ensure everyone with a pre-purchased tickets get a speedy entrance into the event. Tickets are on a first come, first served basis, and guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online. Ticket options range from general admission, preferred seating options, Sunday Family-Fun Packages, and Über Bürgermeister Party Packs. Ticket prices for Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest vary per ticket type and per date. For complete details regarding tickets, pricing, and general information, log on to BigBearEvents.com, or call 909-585-3000.
