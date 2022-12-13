Jackson Family Human Services to Host First Annual Care Fair

The fair will provide comfort and security to children affected by trauma

Jackson Family Human Services will be hosting its first annual Care Fair on December 17, 2022. The fair will go from 10 am-2 pm at the Redlands Community Center Gymnasium, which located at 111 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands, CA. This event is free and open to the public and will feature hot chocolate, cookies, photos with Santa, and gifts for children. The care fair will help bring comfort and security to children going through or who have experienced trauma.

The Care Fair will benefit the Resiliency Institute for Childhood Adversity (RICA) clinic of Loma Linda. The RICA Clinic was designed to address community needs for child abuse. The clinic is a collaboration of many local agencies working together to provide forensic interviews and evidentiary medical examinations to evaluate child abuse allegations. This coordinated approach doesn’t require an abused child to recount their experiences to several agencies in numerous interviews. The RICA Clinic is the first stop for these young children who are often in shock. Blankets, plush toys, clothing, and backpacks are grounding and provide a sense of security and comfort. Any donations of these items made to Jackson Family Human Services will go towards The RICA Clinic to help continue their efforts in supporting these young children.

Donations can be made at the following dropoff locations:

Jackson Family Human Services Victorville – 15490 Civic Drive Victorville, CA 92392, Suite 206

Jackson Family Human Services Apple Valley – 18522 Outer Hwy 18 N Apple Valley, CA 92307, Suite 208

Behavior Genius – 1500 S Haven Ave Ste 250, Ontario, CA 91761

Cafe Organix – 420 E Hospitality Ln Suite A10, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Alliance Human Services – 818 N Mountain Ave Suite 206, Upland, CA 91786

“We are proud to help fulfill a big wish list item for the team at the Resiliency Institute of Childhood Adversity (RICA) at Loma Linda Hospital – thousands of fleece blankets and plush toys! It seems like a simple thing, but this is what brings comfort to children who come to RICA through the forensic investigation process as a result of traumatic experiences that may include child abuse, witnessing acts of violence, maltreatment, or other forms of trauma,” said Harry Jackson, CEO of Jackson Family Human Services.

He added, “In addition to RICA, the CareFair will also provide toys, school supplies, clothing, and new gift items to several partner organizations in the greater San Bernardino community.”

For more information, visit carefair2022.com