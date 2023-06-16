Business
California Job Growth Keeps on Rolling
State Has Added 250,000 Jobs in 2023 Alone… But Labor Force Struggles to Continue; State Unemployment Rate Remains Elevated Compared To Nation
California’s labor market continued to expand in May, with total nonfarm employment in the state growing by 47,300 positions, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics. April’s gains were also revised up to 69,900 in the latest numbers, a 2,900 increase from the preliminary estimate of 67,000.
As of May 2023, there are now 415,600 more people employed in California compared to February 2020, the pre-pandemic peak of payroll employment. Total nonfarm employment in the state has grown 2.4% during this time compared to a 2.5% increase in the nation as a whole. From May 2022 to May 2023, California also increased payrolls by 2.4%, trailing the 2.7% increase nationally over the same period.
“Although the writers’ strike and recent tech industry layoffs have captured headlines, overall, California employers have continued to expand payrolls,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “In the first five months of this year, the state’s economy has added more than 250,000 jobs, and during a time when many forecasted that we’d be in recession. Moreover, we haven’t yet moved into a seasonally strong period of the year.”
California’s unemployment rate remained at 4.5% in May, unchanged from the previous month. The state’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the 3.7% rate in the United States overall. California is continuing to struggle with its labor supply, which grew by 24,700 in May, an increase of 0.1% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has contracted by 171,200 workers, a 0.9% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, job gains were broad-based in the latest numbers. Health Care led the way with payrolls expanding by 15,300, an increase of 0.6% on a month-over-month basis. The Health Care sector accounted for nearly one in three of the net jobs added in the state in May. Health Care payrolls are now up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
- Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services was the next best performing sector, adding 11,600 jobs, a month-over-month increase of 0.8%. Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services payrolls are now up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Leisure and Hospitality (9,800 or 0.5%), Construction (6,500 or 0.7%), Other Services (5,700 or 1.0%), Retail Trade (5,200 or 0.3%), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (2,400 or 0.3%), Government (2,200 or 0.1%), Education (1,100 or 0.3%), and Finance and Insurance (1,000 or 0.2%).
- Payrolls decreased in only a handful of sectors in May. Wholesale Trade saw the largest declines, with payrolls falling by 5,800, a drop of 0.9% on a month-over-month basis. The only other sectors with significant job losses during the month were Manufacturing (-5,700 or -0.4%) and Information (-2,800 or 0.5%).
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by Southern California. Los Angeles (MD) saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 8,400 (0.2%) during the month. The Inland Empire 7,700 or 0.3%), Orange County (3,500 or 0.2%), San Diego (3,300 or 0.2%), and Ventura (1,600 or 0.5%) also saw their payrolls expand during the month. Over the past year, San Diego (2.9%), Orange County (2.9%), and El Centro (2.9%) saw the fastest job growth in the region, followed by Los Angeles (MD) (2.5%), Ventura (2.2%), and the Inland Empire (1.1%).
- In the San Francisco Bay Area, the East Bay experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 4,700 (0.4%) positions in May. San Francisco (MD) (3,600 or 0.3%), San Jose (1,400 or 0.1%), San Rafael (MD) (500 or 0.4%), Vallejo (400 or 0.3%), and Napa (200 or 0.3%) also saw payrolls expand during the month. Over the past 12 months, Napa (2.9%) and San Francisco (MD) (2.9%) have enjoyed the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Jose (2.8%), Vallejo (2.4%), the East Bay (2.3%), Santa Rosa (2.2%), and San Rafael (MD) (1.5%).
- In the Central Valley, Sacramento experienced the largest monthly increase, where payrolls expanded by 6,800 (0.6%) positions in May. Payrolls in Bakersfield (1,200 or 0.4%), Fresno (1,100 or 0.3%), Modesto (800 or 0.4%), Visalia (400 or 0.3%), and Hanford (400 or 0.9%) also saw their payrolls jump during the month. Over the past year, Hanford (6.4%) has enjoyed the fastest growth, followed by Madera (4.0%), Fresno (3.3%), Visalia (3.1%), Yuba (3.0%), Sacramento (2.8%), Modesto (2.7%), Redding (2.5%), Stockton (2.3%), and Bakersfield (2.3%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Santa Barbara (1,000 or 0.5%) added the largest number of jobs. Salinas (700 or 0.5%), San Luis Obispo (400 or 0.3%), and Santa Cruz (200 or 0.2%) also saw payrolls increase during the month. From May 2022 to May 2023, Salinas (4.0%) has added jobs at the fastest rate, followed by San Luis Obispo (3.2%), Santa Cruz (3.1%), and Santa Barbara (3.0%).
Navigating the Digital Frontier: The 2023 Cybersecurity Update
Industry Experts and Enthusiasts Converge for a Comprehensive Deep-Dive into Advancements, Trends, and Challenges in Cybersecurity
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and the County of San Bernardino are pleased to announce the 2023 Cybersecurity Update on Thursday, June 29th, from 2-4 PM at The Enterprise Building in San Bernardino.
The event, themed “Cybersecurity: Advancements, Trends & Challenges in the Digital Frontier”, is a must-attend for IT professionals, cybersecurity enthusiasts, and anyone keen on understanding the state and future of digital security.
“Cybersecurity is a growing concern in this era of digital transformation. With the ever-present threats from AI-driven risks to complex network vulnerabilities, it’s more important than ever to stay informed,” said Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Edward Ornelas. “This event is designed to bring together industry experts and interested individuals to discuss these topics, exchange ideas, and forge potential collaborations.”
The afternoon will commence with a keynote address from a leading authority in the cybersecurity field, examining the changing dynamics of cybersecurity, the progression of technology, and potential future developments. An interactive panel discussion will follow, focusing on a variety of pressing cybersecurity topics, including the role of AI, IoT security, blockchain security, and the evolving nature of cyber threats.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, pose questions, and gain valuable insights into the current cybersecurity landscape. The event will also provide an excellent networking platform for participants to connect with like-minded individuals and explore new collaboration opportunities.
Don’t miss this chance to participate in critical discussions shaping our digital lives. Seats are filling up fast, so secure your spot today.
To register for the 2023 Cybersecurity Update, please visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website or click here to register directly.
Thriving Without the Status: Local Small Business Owner Shares his Journey as an Undocumented Entrepreneur
By Jessica Anguiano, Southern California Outreach Manager at Small Business Majority and Content Contributor at IEBJ
Alfonso Garcia De Alba Rubio is a proud Mexican national and mechanic business owner in Fontana. His undocu-hustle journey began after he moved to the United States in 2006, with nothing more than a dream, skills in the auto mechanic industry, and a strong work ethic.
His story of perseverance, hard work, dedication, and determination is worthy of admiration. Alfonso is one of California’s estimated 1.1 million undocumented individuals who participates in the workforce. He carved out his career in mechanics and car transmissions and started from the bottom up–literally and figuratively. His business started out of a restroom, but he quickly recognized a gap in the market for his services. His customers encouraged him to start his undocu-hustle, a practice that motivates and inspires new entrepreneurs to launch their businesses despite not having legal immigration status.
He shares, “Eventually, I was able to rent a garage space that catapulted my budding business, even if it came at a high cost.” In fact, half of his revenue went toward covering rent expenses at the garage. But just three years later, Alfonso managed to save enough money to start his own shop, where he felt a new sense of economic independence that allowed him to expand his business. Although he encountered challenges in obtaining the necessary paperwork to launch a legitimate business, he persevered and continued on his entrepreneurial path.
Like many other entrepreneurs, Alfonso operated his business through sheer determination and hard work. Despite not being able to qualify for emergency funding or state and government assistance at the height of the pandemic, he has managed to keep his business afloat and continue employing people in his community.
He says, “Regardless of what some might say, I am here to create opportunities and not take jobs.” Immigrant entrepreneurs have continued to encounter myriad challenges in their journey to business ownership, and access to capital is one of their top challenges. But their contributions to our nation and our economy are what keep us thriving and innovating, and we are better for it.
Inland Empire Small Businesses Remain Bullish Despite Economy
New Bank of America research suggests three significant trends to prepare for during remainder of the year
By Chris Porro, SVP Small Business Banking Manager, Bank of America Inland Empire
Despite economic headwinds such as inflation and higher interest rates, small business owners are confident, with 76% feeling well-positioned for a strong year ahead, according to new Bank of America research. And nearly half of small business owners nationwide are looking to expand their business this year.
In the Inland Empire small businesses are growing at a rate of 4.75% each year and top line revenues continue to grow for our clients. However, the research also indicates that entrepreneurs are monitoring a handful of challenges to their business plans in 2023, expressing the most concern around inflation, a potential recession and labor challenges. This is reflected by our small business clients who are reducing expenses to maintain the same margins due to inflation, and are much more discerning and selective when considering major purchases like equipment or commercial real estate.
Despite all this, the majority (65%) expect their revenue to increase in the next 12 months. Additionally, 82% of entrepreneurs say they intend to obtain funding for their business in the year ahead, up from 70% last spring, and 34% of business owners plan to hire this year, up from 26% last spring.
As the nation’s number one small business and SBA lender, Bank of America has extended nearly $460 million to small businesses across the Inland Empire. But our small business bankers do so much more than just loan capital, by working closely with business owners to help streamline costs, grow revenues and expedite payments, among other financial needs.
So, what do business owners need to keep in mind for 2023? Here are three of the most significant insights, trends, and obstacles businesses should be prepared to face this year:
Labor Concerns and Challenges
Fifty-two percent of business owners say labor shortages are impacting their business, and as a result, many entrepreneurs are working more hours, experiencing issues filling job openings and are modifying their hours of operation. Twenty-one percent of business owners also reported customer losses due to labor issues.
To combat these challenges, business owners are adopting new strategies to retain and attract talent. Over the past 12 months, 51% of business owners implemented additional perks and benefits, including higher base pay for new employees, allowing remote or hybrid work, introducing new employee training options and providing additional healthcare benefits.
Entrepreneurs who have already implemented those changes are seeing their efforts pay dividends—75% of business owners reported that providing additional benefits to retain talent over the last 12 months had a meaningful impact on employee morale and retention.
New Growth Opportunities
Entrepreneurs will need to be creative to grow their businesses over the coming year and tapping into the latest digital tools and resources can help.
Eighty percent of business owners digitally optimized their businesses last year by adopting new tools and technologies, and 49% of business owners plan to incorporate automation and artificial intelligence (AI) tools in 2023. Overall, 90% of small business owners say digital tools helped make their business operations more efficient.
Most business owners are using new technology to accept more forms of cashless payments and streamline payroll and bookkeeping, but digital tools can also help facilitate marketing—nearly half of business owners primarily employ an online or digital-first marketing strategy. Entrepreneurs are also using digital tools to help them stay organized, reach new customers, and implement sustainable business tactics.
Setting the Standard
The last three years have forced business owners to adopt a nimble mindset as they try to stay a step ahead. Entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their business operations over the course of 2023 should consider implementing the following principles of an adaptable business model:
- Be Flexible: Today’s business owners are equally creative, optimistic, practical, and aggressive about the business goals they set and where their business is headed. Business owners should review their plans and remain open to reshaping their direction as the year unfolds.
- Be Measurable: By setting specific and measurable goals, business owners will be able to determine the effectiveness of their strategies and identify areas where their plans can improve. Setting objectives can help business owners measure the current and future success of their business model.
- Be Open to Learning: Business owners who commit to learning new skills will be able to better adapt to new challenges. By connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and partners, entrepreneurs can gain valuable mentorship and knowledge on how to grow and better their business.
Whether a small business has been around for decades or is just opening its doors, Bank of America is committed to providing Inland Empire businesses with the resources necessary to operate and grow a business at every stage.
