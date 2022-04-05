Construction
C.W. Driver Companies Breaks Ground on New Three-Story Stem Education Building
The new 57,374-square-foot facility will centralize the math and science programs at Mt. San Jacinto Community College’s San Jacinto Campus
C.W. Driver Companies, a leading builder serving California since 1919, today broke ground on Mt. San Jacinto Community College District’s STEM Science & Technology facility at the San Jacinto Campus. The $37,000,000 contract is being built in partnership with LPA Architects. The facility is anticipated to reach completion by Fall 2023.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The new three-story, 57,374-square-foot STEM building will include science labs, lecture rooms, general classrooms, math and general studies labs and faculty offices. The San Jacinto campus’ growing biology, physical science and math programs are currently not centralized due to space constraints and are located in several buildings across the campuses. In addition to providing centralized buildings, the project will provide the math department with a permanent place for instruction.
“C.W. Driver Companies is proud to continue our partnership with Mt. San Jacinto College to provide their students with a best-in-class campus,” said David Amundson, project executive at C.W. Driver Companies. “It was an honor to be able to leverage our decades of experience in higher education to provide students and faculty with a centralized, permanent facility to further their research and learning.”
MSJC is part of California’s 116 community college system that trains local residents for jobs and prepares students to earn associate degrees and transfer to four-year universities. MSJC is a comprehensive college serving a 1,700-square-mile area from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula.
“Our goal at MSJC is to provide our students with the best possible education to prepare them for their future endeavors,” said Todd Franco, Dean of Facilities Planning, District Construction & Support Services at Mt San Jacinto Community College. “This new centralized hub for our math and science departments will allow our teams to collaborate in a permanent space that will contribute greatly to the STEM education and research at MSJC.”
C.W. Driver Companies is partnering with LPA Architects on the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District’s STEM Science & Technology building. In 2021, C.W. Driver Companies completed the construction of Mt. San Jacinto College’s (MSJC) Temecula Valley Campus. Other notable higher education projects include the Pomona College Rains Athletic Center; California State University Dominguez Hill’s Science and Innovation Building; Orange Coast College’s Language Arts and Social Science Building, Kinesiology and Athletics Complex and Student Union Complex; Mesa College’s Fine Arts Building; Chapman University’s Keck Center for Science and Engineering; Cal Poly Pomona’s Student Services Building; and Vanguard University’s Waugh Student Center.
Business
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Breaks Ground on Innovative Commercial Center
Tribe begins construction on San Manuel Landing, a 50+ acre Class A supply and logistics center in San Bernardino
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians was joined by civic leaders and community partners on Friday to break ground on San Manuel Landing – a state-of-the art commercial center, supply and logistics facility that will further the Tribe’s commitment to long-term investment in the economic development of the region. The ceremony was held at the former Norton Air Force Base, where the new facility will be built.
San Manuel Landing is one of the Tribe’s latest investments in urban renewal and community revitalization. In addition to creating construction jobs and permanent jobs, the development will add an estimated $6M in direct financial impact to the region through the payment of impact fees and permits and approximately $1M per year in property taxes. Designed to meet both CALGreen Certifications and Leadership in Energy Environmental Design (LEED) specifications, the 1.1M square foot complex is thoughtfully designed, incorporating a greenway park heralded by the iconic Norton Air Force Base water tower at its entrance with extensive landscaping throughout. The center will use innovative “green” technology, including solar energy, accommodations for electric truck and vehicle charging, and an onsite truck staging area. An art mural on a prominent wall of the Landing will illustrate the inter-connected history shared by the Tribe and the former Norton site.
San Manuel Bird Singers opened the ceremony with ancestral songs native to the region. San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez spoke to guests about the history of the land where San Manuel Landing is being constructed and how it is part of a rich tradition of trade forged by the Serrano people. He also noted the long-standing connection of San Manuel tribal community members and the now closed Norton Air Force Base. The Chairman emphasized the desire of the Tribe to continue driving economic development for the Inland Empire with a focus on collaboration with governmental and community partners.
“Today we are walking in the footprints of our ancestors. The interstate system is built along the same trails that our ancestors forged during their travels and we are continuing their journey by establishing San Manuel Landing,” said San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez.
Among the invited guests at the ceremony were San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia and San Bernardino International Airport Authority Executive Director Mike Burrows. Mayor Valdivia thanked the Tribe for its contribution to charitable causes in San Bernardino and celebrated the city’s strong relationship with San Manuel. Executive Director Burrows detailed a vision for the revitalization of the former Norton Air Force Base.
Business
Transwestern Breaks Ground on 483,500 SF of Speculative Logistics Space in Southern California
Two Projects in Inventory-Constrained Inland Empire to Deliver Before Year-End
Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) announces it has broken ground on two speculative industrial projects in Fontana, California. Totaling 483,500 square feet, the developments are adjacent to Interstates 10 and 15, providing excellent access to the entire Southern California region.
“We believe these projects align with our investment strategy to develop best-in-class logistics centers to serve in prime last-mile distribution,” said Steve Batcheller, Western Regional Partner in TDC’s National Logistics Group. “While the uncertainty in the real estate market caused by the pandemic has stalled some development progress in the industrial sector, we are excited to move forward with expanding our Southern California portfolio and confident that e-commerce will continue to drive demand for sophisticated logistics space in the country’s top industrial markets.”
Located near the intersection of Almeria Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, Almeria Logistics Center will provide 235,894 square feet of space slated for completion in third quarter 2021. QuadReal Property Group is the equity partner on the project.
The second project, I-10 Commerce Center, is located near the intersection of Boyle and Juniper avenues. With an expected delivery in fourth quarter 2021, the project will consist of two buildings at 172,219 square feet and 75,428 square feet. The equity partner is Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®).
Both projects will feature 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems, superior dock-high loading, and large, secured concrete truck courts. The facilities are designed to accommodate the needs of sophisticated e-commerce and logistics users that require larger building volume capacity to store, pack and ship products quickly and efficiently. Colliers International is providing leasing services for both projects.
The Inland Empire industrial market exceeds 638.8 million square feet and since 2010 has posted annual gross absorption between 26.2 and 45.4 million square feet, according to Transwestern research. Gross absorption in 2020 reached 39.5 million square feet, which was slightly less than the 41.1 million square feet in 2019. This was due to decreased construction deliveries in 2020 in response to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
“The robust demand seen in the Inland Empire is driven in part by significant growth of e-commerce sales and increased storage capacity for safety reserves,” said John Privett, Partner – Southern California in TDC’s National Logistics Group. “Both Almeria Logistics Center and I-10 Commerce Center are exciting projects to help alleviate that pressure with modern logistics space.”
At present, Transwestern has 40 industrial projects totaling 20 million square feet under construction or in pre-development planning stages nationwide, including more than 2.5 million square feet in Southern California.
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE
BNBuilders recently welcomed Jason Groshart as a Sr. Project Executive. He brings nearly three decades of experience in government, education, military, and commercial construction, with a particular proficiency in healthcare. Groshart will focus on recruiting talent, growing BNBuilders’ healthcare portfolio, and expanding BNBuilders’ presence in Los Angeles and Orange County.
