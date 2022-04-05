C.W. Driver Companies Breaks Ground on New Three-Story Stem Education Building

The new 57,374-square-foot facility will centralize the math and science programs at Mt. San Jacinto Community College’s San Jacinto Campus

C.W. Driver Companies , a leading builder serving California since 1919, today broke ground on Mt. San Jacinto Community College District’s STEM Science & Technology facility at the San Jacinto Campus. The $37,000,000 contract is being built in partnership with LPA Architects. The facility is anticipated to reach completion by Fall 2023.

The new three-story, 57,374-square-foot STEM building will include science labs, lecture rooms, general classrooms, math and general studies labs and faculty offices. The San Jacinto campus’ growing biology, physical science and math programs are currently not centralized due to space constraints and are located in several buildings across the campuses. In addition to providing centralized buildings, the project will provide the math department with a permanent place for instruction.

“C.W. Driver Companies is proud to continue our partnership with Mt. San Jacinto College to provide their students with a best-in-class campus,” said David Amundson, project executive at C.W. Driver Companies. “It was an honor to be able to leverage our decades of experience in higher education to provide students and faculty with a centralized, permanent facility to further their research and learning.”

MSJC is part of California’s 116 community college system that trains local residents for jobs and prepares students to earn associate degrees and transfer to four-year universities. MSJC is a comprehensive college serving a 1,700-square-mile area from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula.

“Our goal at MSJC is to provide our students with the best possible education to prepare them for their future endeavors,” said Todd Franco, Dean of Facilities Planning, District Construction & Support Services at Mt San Jacinto Community College. “This new centralized hub for our math and science departments will allow our teams to collaborate in a permanent space that will contribute greatly to the STEM education and research at MSJC.”

C.W. Driver Companies is partnering with LPA Architects on the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District’s STEM Science & Technology building. In 2021, C.W. Driver Companies completed the construction of Mt. San Jacinto College’s (MSJC) Temecula Valley Campus. Other notable higher education projects include the Pomona College Rains Athletic Center; California State University Dominguez Hill’s Science and Innovation Building; Orange Coast College’s Language Arts and Social Science Building, Kinesiology and Athletics Complex and Student Union Complex; Mesa College’s Fine Arts Building; Chapman University’s Keck Center for Science and Engineering; Cal Poly Pomona’s Student Services Building; and Vanguard University’s Waugh Student Center.