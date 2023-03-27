New General Manager announced for Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

Toyota Arena has announced the position of General Manager has been filled by Gus Le Grand. He took on the day to day duties of General Manager as of March 20, 2023. “We are pleased to welcome Gus to Ontario and look forward to his expertise in managing our entertainment venue.” said Michael Krouse, Regional Vice President of ASM Global. “His experience in the live entertainment industry, as well as the food and beverage sector, will benefit the guests of Toyota Arena”.

Gus has over twenty years of accumulated experience in the Hospitality and Entertainment industry. His passion for the business began when ne moved to Maryland from Wisconsin at the age of twenty-one. Through hard work and dedication Gus obtained a management role and became the Assistant General Manager at Ram’s Head Live! Within this position he managed an astounding three hundred employees while handling all scheduling, inventory, and day to day operations. In this capacity, Gus’s passion for the industry and customer service became glaringly evident. Within six months he was promoted into the role of General Manager where he played an integral role in Ram’s Head Live!’s $2.8 million-dollar annual revenue. Most recently, Gus was at Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover, MD. His love for music and people drives him daily to help others to succeed. Gus is active in mentoring others to reach their full potential. Gus Le Grand will relocate to Southern California. Learning about the region that will be his new home, the arena, and getting to know the guests of Toyota Arena will be his top priorities.