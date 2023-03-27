New General Manager announced for Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

Toyota Arena has announced the position of General Manager has been filled by Gus Le Grand. He took on the day to day duties of General Manager as of March 20, 2023. “We are pleased to welcome Gus to Ontario and look forward to his expertise in managing our entertainment venue.” said Michael Krouse, Regional Vice President of ASM Global. “His experience in the live entertainment industry, as well as the food and beverage sector, will benefit the guests of Toyota Arena”.
Gus has over twenty years of accumulated experience in the Hospitality and Entertainment industry. His passion for the business began when ne moved to Maryland from Wisconsin at the age of twenty-one. Through hard work and dedication Gus obtained a management role and became the Assistant General Manager at Ram’s Head Live! Within this position he managed an astounding three hundred employees while handling all scheduling, inventory, and day to day operations. In this capacity, Gus’s passion for the industry and customer service became glaringly evident. Within six months he was promoted into the role of General Manager where he played an integral role in Ram’s Head Live!’s $2.8 million-dollar annual revenue. Most recently, Gus was at Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover, MD. His love for music and people drives him daily to help others to succeed. Gus is active in mentoring others to reach their full potential. Gus Le Grand will relocate to Southern California. Learning about the region that will be his new home, the arena, and getting to know the guests of Toyota Arena will be his top priorities.
People On The Move
Andrew Roseberry — People On The Move
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE
Erickson-Hall Construction Co. welcomes Andrew Roseberry as its Talent Acquisition Specialist. A Navy veteran, he brings eight years of HR experience. At Erickson-Hall, he will improve efficiencies, streamline hiring processes, and recruit new personnel. Erickson-Hall has been a California construction leader since 1998.
Andrew can be reached at Careers@ericksonhall.com.
People On The Move
Children’s Fund Appoints New President & CEO
Veteran Non-Profit Leader, Cesar Navarrete, to Guide Organization Helping Children
Kristin Pierce, Chair of Children’s Fund Board, a San Bernardino County nonprofit, has announced the appointment of Cesar Navarrete as the new president and CEO of that organization.
For the last eight years, Navarrete has served as Executive Director of Child Advocates for San Bernardino County, a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. Over that period, he doubled the capacity of that organization to improve the lives of children and youth in foster and juvenile care. Child Advocates, under his leadership, was awarded the prestigious Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Award in 2020.
For eight years previous, he served the Family Service Association, a Riverside County nonprofit. Fresh out of college, he started as a program coordinator at the Mead Valley Community Center, rising through the organization to Director of Programs Administration.
Navarrete is a Moreno Valley resident. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a Master’s of Public Administration from Cal State University, San Bernardino. He is a member of the public administration adjunct faculty there, teaching a course on Nonprofit Management and Leadership. He is also a member of the School of Public Administration Advisory Board.
He serves with several organizations throughout the county, including the San Bernardino County Children’s Policy Council and the San Bernardino County Foster Care Advisory Council. Children’s Fund and CASA have a history of supporting each other in their mutual goal of helping foster youth.
“Cesar impressed the search committee with his abilities as a visionary builder and his compassion for children and families,” said Board Chair Pierce. “He is the ideal person to lead us into a new era of service to the San Bernardino County.”
Navarrete was drawn to Children’s Fund because of its breadth of programs helping children. “Children’s Fund is a pillar in the community that works tirelessly to provide the help and support that our children, youth, and families need, not only to meet their basic needs, but to inspire hope, by breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities,” Navarrete said.
Navarrete replaces Ciriaco “Cid” Pinedo, EDD, the new CEO of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.
Career & Workplace
Daniel D’Arrigo Named Chief Financial Officer for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Former long-time Fortune 500 executive will lead Tribe’s growth and development strategy
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today Daniel (Dan) D’Arrigo will become Chief Financial Officer for the San Manuel enterprise. Dan comes to San Manuel with more than 25 years’ experience in senior finance and capital markets roles in the gaming, leisure and hospitality industry at some of the industry’s biggest and most successful companies.
“As Chief Financial Officer, Dan will play a critical role in leading the Tribe’s fiscal strategy, growth and development,” said Laurens Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “One of Dan’s greatest strengths is his credibility with the investment community and capital markets. We are very pleased that Dan is joining our team at a time when the Tribe is experiencing tremendous growth and has such great potential for new opportunities.”
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be joining the San Manuel enterprise,” said D’Arrigo. “The Tribe has achieved much success while also assembling a top-notch leadership team under Laurens’ direction. I look forward to working alongside such experienced colleagues and further positioning the enterprise for long term sustainable growth.”
Dan previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in Las Vegas, where he oversaw the company’s domestic and international financial functions, including corporate finance, treasury, shared services, internal audit, and investor relations. During his tenure with MGM, Dan was instrumental in structuring the acquisition and financial strategies to acquire Mirage Resorts and Mandalay Resort Group. He also played a key role in expanding the company’s portfolio internationally, as well as the creation of the company’s real-estate investment trust.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
By Press Release2 weeks ago
Newmark Negotiates 864,000-Square-Foot Industrial Lease Renewal in Perris, California
-
Career & Workplace2 weeks ago
Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit Connects the Dots Between the Classroom and Careers
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa Newly Appoints Albert Park as Executive Chef
-
By Press Release2 weeks ago
Rebuilt Second Street Bridge Opens in Downtown San Bernardino
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Comedian Russell Peters to Take the Stage at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage May 27
-
By Press Release2 weeks ago
County prepares for the storms ahead
You must be logged in to post a comment Login