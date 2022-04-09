Business
Fennemore’s Explosive Growth Continues With New Southern California Offices
Fennemore, the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country in 2021 according to Law.com, today added approximately 50 attorneys and allied legal professionals to its roster with new Fennemore offices in San Bernardino and San Diego. Fennemore’s expansion deepens the firm’s significant experience in the areas of real estate and land use, business, and natural resources.
Over the last two years, Fennemore has completed two other major onboardings that include a merger with the California Central Valley firm Dowling Aaron and the addition of Reilly LLP out of Denver. The newest additions in San Diego and San Bernardino positions Fennemore to serve clients throughout the state of California with 5 offices stretching from Northern to Southern California.
“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished attorneys and allied legal professionals to Fennemore. They share our enthusiasm for helping clients thrive and building an innovative law firm,” remarked Fennemore’s CEO, James Goodnow. “We believe the growth in the Inland Empire of Southern California, its close proximity to the massive Los Angeles market, and alignment with our core practice strengths make it an ideal launchpad for our continued strategic growth in the future and new business opportunities.”
Fennemore’s 96% job satisfaction rating among all employees is tied directly to people-first and client-centric culture where “that’s how we’ve always done it” is never the right answer. From employing leading-edge AI modeling tools to arming employees with the tools needed to work from anywhere, Fennemore attorneys and allied legal professionals are more innovative, productive, and efficient for clients.
“My colleagues and I are excited about joining Fennemore, which has such a strong record of growth, innovation, and superb client service,” said Mark Ostoich, a director in the San Bernardino office who’s a well-known leader in the Inland Empire legal community, and throughout California. He continued, “Our combined strengths in the real estate and land use, natural resources, and business law areas are tremendous. We look forward to continued growth in a market that has such a bright future.”
“We’re adhering to strong business discipline and playing to our strengths,” added Goodnow. “We’re focused on new ways of serving clients whose needs are always changing. Adapting and growing have been part of our firm’s legacy for the past 137 years.”
The lawyers joining Fennemore in its new Southern California offices include:
- Marlene Allen Murray; Mack Anderson; Chris Carrillo; Paul Cliff; Donovan Collier; Rachel Greenberg; Jerome Grossman; Paula Hernandez; Kate Hong; Tracy Inscore; Brent McManigal; Matthew Nelson; Keli Osaki; Mark Ostoich; Gabriel Pitassi; Kevin Randolph; Ernest Riffenburgh; Bob Ritter; Philip Savage IV; Ken Stream; Kien Tiet; Tait Viskovich; David Werner; Matt Wilcox
In 2021, the Inland Empire led Southern California in both population and job growth and tied the Phoenix, AZ market for 2020’s biggest gains in household income. Fennemore’s strategic growth plans include the addition of lawyers who fit with the firm’s entrepreneurial culture and practice in areas that are in high demand in the region.
Fennemore CEO, James Goodnow
Business
Topgolf Brings So Much More to San Bernardino County
By Chairman Curt Hagman
What a thrill celebrating the opening of the first Topgolf location in Southern California in the city of Ontario. While this entertainment experience brings a whole new level of high-quality recreation to our region, it represents so much more.
It was more than four years ago that the County pursued bringing Topgolf to 13.7 acres of undeveloped County-owned land in Ontario. Given the location of the land coupled with the socio-economic demographics of the area and recreational use restrictions, the County believed that Topgolf was an ideal fit for the site and developed a strategy to attract the company. This highly strategic initiative resulted in a 20-year ground lease agreement with Topgolf that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 30, 2019.
What is important to emphasize is that over the course of Topgolf’s 20-year ground lease, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
The Topgolf relationship represents the true value of a successful public-private partnership. While the County had the land, location, and workforce, Topgolf had the right business model, and that made all the difference.
The entertainment aspects of this new facility appeal to all ages. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability.
While the agreement facilitates the opening of a wonderful new entertainment destination for residents and visitors, the County’s park system gains a valuable income stream which even further benefits our county residents. More importantly, Topgolf’s business operations bring hundreds of new jobs that will enhance the local economy as well as create an important catalyst for new economic opportunities and investment.
While Topgolf executives chose San Bernardino County due to its convenient regional location, strong retail performance, and large and growing population base, they have also shared that the County was business-friendly since day one noting the County worked proactively throughout the deal process, solving any challenges along the way.
All told, this is an exciting and vital relationship with Topgolf that underscores the value of public-private partnerships and the excitement we all feel for this new first-ever Southern California Topgolf location.
Business
Business Activity Continues To Surge In The Inland Empire; Growth Will Moderate Now That Region Has Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Levels
Labor Shortages Will Be Region’s Key Restraint On Economic Growth
Business activity in the Inland Empire jumped considerably in the latest numbers – and on an annual basis, continues to outpace the nation. According to the new Inland Empire Business Activity Index released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, the region’s economy officially transitioned from recovery to expansion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the latest data available) and growth is forecast to continue throughout 2022.
Business activity in the Inland Empire expanded by 6.4% in the fourth quarter compared to 4.5% in the third. At 7%, U.S. GDP outpaced the region in the fourth quarter but still lags the Inland Empire in total growth for the year (5.6% vs. 6.1%). Notably, the IE’s growth rate has declined from 8% in the second quarter and 7% in the first, but this is to be expected as the region’s economy moved steadily towards pre-pandemic conditions throughout 2021.
The short-term outlook for the Inland Empire remains positive, with local business activity forecast to rise between 3% and 3.5% in 2022. “Now that the region is again in expansion mode, as opposed to recovering losses from the pandemic-driven recession, growth will moderate,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting. “That isn’t a detriment; the point of concern continues to be the prospect of workforce shortages and the ability to meet the labor market’s demand.”
According to the report, labor shortages, which are caused largely by California’s high cost of living relative to other parts of the nation, will continue to limit the region’s growth over the long run.
The new report also calls out the surge in e-commerce purchases, an effect of the pandemic that shows little sign of slowing and bodes well for the Inland Empire’s economy. “A major component of e-commerce operations is transportation and warehousing, which has long been one of this region’s mainstay industries and one that should continue to benefit from consumers’ discernible preference for online purchasing.”
The new Inland Empire Business Activity Index was authored by Osman and Senior Research Associate Justin Niakamal. View the full analysis here.
Business
Sunitha Reddy, Prime Healthcare VP of Operations, Named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Emerging Leaders List
Modern Healthcare has named Sunitha Reddy, VP of Operations for Prime Healthcare, as one of America’s 25 Top Emerging Leaders, in recognition of her work to help community hospitals remain open and improve performance across the country.
Modern Healthcare, the leader in healthcare business news, research, and data, annually honors emerging leaders aged 40 and under who have made significant contributions in the areas of innovation, financial, operational, and clinical excellence.
“Fresh perspectives, adaptability and strategic thinking are crucial to the advancement of healthcare, especially at a time when ideas about care delivery and patient needs are rapidly changing,” said Fawn Lopez, Modern Healthcare Publisher.
Reddy oversees revenue cycle and financial operations for Prime Healthcare and guides managed care strategy. Challenges in revenue cycle and operations, compounded with increasing costs have put significant financial strain on community hospitals, leading to bankruptcies or hospital closures around the country. Reddy has focused on revenue cycle improvement and building the bridge between finance and operations to aid communities struggling to keep their hospitals open. She successfully streamlined multiple clinical and financial operations to enhance performance across the organization, driving millions in improvements.
Reddy also led a multidisciplinary team to develop a user-friendly Patient Estimator Tool to help consumers better understand their healthcare costs, consistent with Prime Healthcare’s commitment to price transparency and consumer-focused care.
Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Under Reddy’s leadership, teams at the hospital and corporate levels have designed and implemented new systems, data-driven processes, innovative technology, and best practices that have enhanced the operational performance of Prime Healthcare; helping the company triple in size since 2015.
“Sunitha is a proven innovator and servant leader who has helped position Prime Healthcare extremely well in the face of rapid advancements in the healthcare field,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “In addition to her diligence and incredible contributions to our hospitals throughout the pandemic, Sunitha’s guidance and vision will be a key to ensuring Prime Healthcare’s continued record of clinical, financial and operational excellence.”
“Sunitha has been a leader in accelerating Prime Healthcare’s implementation of technologies and processes to drive improvements in performance,” said Steve Aleman, Prime Healthcare CFO. “She is always focused on our mission and our people, and she creates a culture of inclusivity and togetherness that celebrates everyone’s strengths and unique perspectives.”
Reddy is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University with honors; a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, where she received the Foster G. McGaw scholarship award for academic excellence; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude, from UCLA with college and departmental honors. For the last two years, Reddy has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a “Rising Star.”
“Thank you to Modern Healthcare for this prestigious recognition, and congratulations to my fellow honorees who are making an incredible impact through their work,” said Reddy. “I am honored to represent Prime Healthcare and our mission of saving hospitals to serve communities across the United States.”
This year’s honorees are profiled in the March 21 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/top-25-emerging-leaders-2022
