Tiffany Haddish To Bring The Laughs To Pechanga In January

TEMECULA, Calif. – (Dec. 13, 2019) – Tiffany Haddish will bring the laughs to the Pechanga Theater with her live show at Pechanga Resort Casino on Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. Currently on sale, tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at the Pechanga Box Office, by calling (888) 810-8871 or online at Pechanga.com/entertain.

Haddish recently released her latest comedy special “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” as well as the six-part comedy collection “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” both of which are streaming now on Netflix. She can currently be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.” and as host of the reboot of ABC’s “Kids Say The Darndest Things”. She will next star opposite Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne in the film “Like A Boss”, set for release on January 10. She is perhaps best known for her scene-stealing performance in the smash comedy “Girls Trip” opposite Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. Her additional film and television work includes “The Kitchen”, “Tuca & Bertie”, “Night School”, “Nobody’s Fool”, “The Carmichael Show”, “Keanu”, and more.

Please note for Tiffany Haddish’s performance at Pechanga, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

