Thriving Without the Status: Local Small Business Owner Shares his Journey as an Undocumented Entrepreneur

By Jessica Anguiano, Southern California Outreach Manager at Small Business Majority and Content Contributor at IEBJ

Alfonso Garcia De Alba Rubio is a proud Mexican national and mechanic business owner in Fontana. His undocu-hustle journey began after he moved to the United States in 2006, with nothing more than a dream, skills in the auto mechanic industry, and a strong work ethic.

His story of perseverance, hard work, dedication, and determination is worthy of admiration. Alfonso is one of California’s estimated 1.1 million undocumented individuals who participates in the workforce. He carved out his career in mechanics and car transmissions and started from the bottom up–literally and figuratively. His business started out of a restroom, but he quickly recognized a gap in the market for his services. His customers encouraged him to start his undocu-hustle, a practice that motivates and inspires new entrepreneurs to launch their businesses despite not having legal immigration status.

He shares, “Eventually, I was able to rent a garage space that catapulted my budding business, even if it came at a high cost.” In fact, half of his revenue went toward covering rent expenses at the garage. But just three years later, Alfonso managed to save enough money to start his own shop, where he felt a new sense of economic independence that allowed him to expand his business. Although he encountered challenges in obtaining the necessary paperwork to launch a legitimate business, he persevered and continued on his entrepreneurial path.

Like many other entrepreneurs, Alfonso operated his business through sheer determination and hard work. Despite not being able to qualify for emergency funding or state and government assistance at the height of the pandemic, he has managed to keep his business afloat and continue employing people in his community.

He says, “Regardless of what some might say, I am here to create opportunities and not take jobs.” Immigrant entrepreneurs have continued to encounter myriad challenges in their journey to business ownership, and access to capital is one of their top challenges. But their contributions to our nation and our economy are what keep us thriving and innovating, and we are better for it.