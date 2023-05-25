By Press Release
Inland Empire Small Businesses Remain Bullish Despite Economy
New Bank of America research suggests three significant trends to prepare for during remainder of the year
By Chris Porro, SVP Small Business Banking Manager, Bank of America Inland Empire
Despite economic headwinds such as inflation and higher interest rates, small business owners are confident, with 76% feeling well-positioned for a strong year ahead, according to new Bank of America research. And nearly half of small business owners nationwide are looking to expand their business this year.
In the Inland Empire small businesses are growing at a rate of 4.75% each year and top line revenues continue to grow for our clients. However, the research also indicates that entrepreneurs are monitoring a handful of challenges to their business plans in 2023, expressing the most concern around inflation, a potential recession and labor challenges. This is reflected by our small business clients who are reducing expenses to maintain the same margins due to inflation, and are much more discerning and selective when considering major purchases like equipment or commercial real estate.
Despite all this, the majority (65%) expect their revenue to increase in the next 12 months. Additionally, 82% of entrepreneurs say they intend to obtain funding for their business in the year ahead, up from 70% last spring, and 34% of business owners plan to hire this year, up from 26% last spring.
As the nation’s number one small business and SBA lender, Bank of America has extended nearly $460 million to small businesses across the Inland Empire. But our small business bankers do so much more than just loan capital, by working closely with business owners to help streamline costs, grow revenues and expedite payments, among other financial needs.
So, what do business owners need to keep in mind for 2023? Here are three of the most significant insights, trends, and obstacles businesses should be prepared to face this year:
Labor Concerns and Challenges
Fifty-two percent of business owners say labor shortages are impacting their business, and as a result, many entrepreneurs are working more hours, experiencing issues filling job openings and are modifying their hours of operation. Twenty-one percent of business owners also reported customer losses due to labor issues.
To combat these challenges, business owners are adopting new strategies to retain and attract talent. Over the past 12 months, 51% of business owners implemented additional perks and benefits, including higher base pay for new employees, allowing remote or hybrid work, introducing new employee training options and providing additional healthcare benefits.
Entrepreneurs who have already implemented those changes are seeing their efforts pay dividends—75% of business owners reported that providing additional benefits to retain talent over the last 12 months had a meaningful impact on employee morale and retention.
New Growth Opportunities
Entrepreneurs will need to be creative to grow their businesses over the coming year and tapping into the latest digital tools and resources can help.
Eighty percent of business owners digitally optimized their businesses last year by adopting new tools and technologies, and 49% of business owners plan to incorporate automation and artificial intelligence (AI) tools in 2023. Overall, 90% of small business owners say digital tools helped make their business operations more efficient.
Most business owners are using new technology to accept more forms of cashless payments and streamline payroll and bookkeeping, but digital tools can also help facilitate marketing—nearly half of business owners primarily employ an online or digital-first marketing strategy. Entrepreneurs are also using digital tools to help them stay organized, reach new customers, and implement sustainable business tactics.
Setting the Standard
The last three years have forced business owners to adopt a nimble mindset as they try to stay a step ahead. Entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their business operations over the course of 2023 should consider implementing the following principles of an adaptable business model:
- Be Flexible: Today’s business owners are equally creative, optimistic, practical, and aggressive about the business goals they set and where their business is headed. Business owners should review their plans and remain open to reshaping their direction as the year unfolds.
- Be Measurable: By setting specific and measurable goals, business owners will be able to determine the effectiveness of their strategies and identify areas where their plans can improve. Setting objectives can help business owners measure the current and future success of their business model.
- Be Open to Learning: Business owners who commit to learning new skills will be able to better adapt to new challenges. By connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and partners, entrepreneurs can gain valuable mentorship and knowledge on how to grow and better their business.
Whether a small business has been around for decades or is just opening its doors, Bank of America is committed to providing Inland Empire businesses with the resources necessary to operate and grow a business at every stage.
June 15th Foster Care & Adoption Virtual Online Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join us on June 15th from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an English online virtual orientation. To sign up, visit https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ or call 661-289-4231 or 833-983-2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to you.
A Spanish Zoom Orientation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 20th for those who prefer Spanish.
Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.
In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.
“Right now, children in San Bernardino County who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life.
They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” she adds.
Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.
For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster.
City of San Bernardino Receives SCAG Sustainability Award for Its Clean Fleet Policy
The City of San Bernardino has received the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Sustainability Award for Alternative Fuels and Infrastructure for its Zero Emission First – Clean Fleet Policy. The City was recognized at SCAG’s regional conference, held in Palm Desert. Mayor Helen Tran and Council Member Damon Alexander were on hand to receive the award.
“We are pleased and honored to be recognized by SCAG for our Clean Fleet Policy,” said San Bernardino Council Member Damon Alexander, who also sits on the SCAG Regional Council. “It not only speaks to San Bernardino’s commitment to sustainability but is a roadmap to make a difference.”
The award was one of seven sustainability awards presented by SCAG recognizing excellence and innovation to improve mobility, livability, prosperity, and sustainability. SCAG is the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, encompassing six counties (Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura), 191 cities, and 19 million people in an area covering more than 38,000 square miles.
San Bernardino’s Clean Fleet Policy was unanimously adopted by the City Council on December 7, 2022. It serves as the City’s first initiative to reduce emissions from its daily operations. The policy establishes a framework for transitioning the City’s fleet from gas powered vehicles to zero to low-emission vehicles. The policy represents San Bernardino’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
The core objectives of San Bernardino’s Clean Fleet Policy include:
- Procure new and replace existing fleet vehicles with alternative fuel vehicles, with a focus on procuring all electric vehicles.
- Optimize the fleet size by eliminating unused or underused vehicles through review and evaluation of vehicle utilization and redundancy reports.
- Limit the procurement of gasoline and/or diesel-powered vehicles.
- Execute a plan to expand the network of charging stations city-wide.
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants through the elimination of fossil fuel combustion.
- Decrease costs associated with fleet vehicle operations, which can be reinvested into the community.
The Clean Fleet Policy is the first of a series of strategies and initiatives the San Bernardino intends to pursue to support the City’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions in its operations.
CBRE Announces Dave & Buster’s Inks Lease at The River at Rancho Mirage
First location for the restaurant and entertainment chain in Coachella Valley to open in in the third quarter of 2023
CBRE announced Dave & Buster’s has signed a 22,982-square-foot lease at The River at Rancho Mirage, a premier retail shopping center in Rancho Mirage, California, and will open the location in the third quarter of 2023.
CBRE’s Marco Rossetti and Walter Pagel represent the landlord, CL Investment Group. CBRE’s Scott Riddles, Derek Fitch and Rob Crumly represented Dave & Busters.
Located at 71800 Highway 11 at the intersection of Bob Hope Drive in Riverside County, The River is a 227,000-square-foot premier lifestyle and entertainment center that serves as a shopping, dining and entertainment hub for the Rancho Mirage community. The intersection attracts over 67,500 daily. In addition, the property is centrally located within the Coachella Valley, an area that attracts an estimated 3.1 million visitors annually.
“The River’s award-winning design creates a one-of-a-kind ambiance in the heart of the Coachella Valley,” said Marco Rossetti, Vice President with CBRE. “Dave & Buster’s will bring in a different demographic than the typical retail shopper at The River.”
The River features a 1,100-foot, 1.7 million gallon “river” water feature, public sitting areas and walkways, and a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater. The River’s anchor tenants include a 15-screen, stadium-style Century Theatre cinema and seven full-service restaurants, including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, and Yard House. In addition, The River has approximately 20,000 square feet of premium office space.
“Activity in the desert has significantly ramped up filling the community with patrons drawn to sports and entertainment. Dave & Buster’s will be a fantastic addition to The River, serving the corporate client, the vacationer, and the strong residential community within the desert,” said Walter Pagel, Senior Vice President with CBRE.
The Coachella Valley attracts various annual events, including the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, BNP Paribas Open, and Stagecoach Music Festival. The area has over 1,900 hotel rooms nearby including the Ritz Carlton, Westin Mission Hills and Marriott Rancho Las Palmas.
