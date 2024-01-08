AmPac Business Capital Announces Graduates from Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program

Uniting for Impact: OTIS Dream Project Joins AMCHAM Zambia

In a significant move that highlights the growing synergy between business and social development, the American Chamber of Commerce in Zambia (AMCHAM Zambia) is thrilled to publicize the formal induction of the OTIS Dream Project as an esteemed member. This distinguished non-governmental organization (NGO), deeply rooted in Zambian soil, has been officially welcomed into the fold of the Chamber, as of December 21, 2023.

Royd Kapesa, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer of AMCHAM Zambia, conveyed his enthusiasm in a heartfelt message to the OTIS Dream Project. “We are excited to add you to our membership list and anticipate that your membership will add value to your company through the connections you will form,” said Kapesa, underscoring the mutual benefits of this union.

Mr. Eddy Sumar, the visionary behind the OTIS Dream Project and Chairman of the Youth Skills Division for the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his excitement about this collaboration. “Joining AMCHAM Zambia marks a significant milestone for the OTIS Dream Project. It’s not just about being part of a prestigious chamber; it’s about creating real opportunities and forging networks that will substantially impact the youth we serve. Together, we are poised to make a transformative impact,” stated Sumar.

Membership in AMCHAM Zambia is a gateway to a plethora of opportunities and resources. OTIS Dream Project now stands to gain access to an extensive membership directory, brimming with key business and government contacts that are essential for fostering growth and partnership. Furthermore, the NGO will have the privilege to immerse itself in a variety of networking events, trade missions, business forums, as well as exclusive luncheons and dinners with prominent U.S. and foreign business leaders and high-ranking officials.

Dedicated to fostering a spirit of cooperation and growth, AMCHAM Zambia encourages OTIS Dream Project members to actively engage in the Chamber’s Advocacy, Fellowship, and Business Linkages Committees. These platforms are designed to amplify their involvement within the Chamber’s dynamic community and to contribute meaningfully to its initiatives.

In extending a warm welcome to the new members, Kapesa reiterated, “Once again, welcome to the Chamber; we look forward to working with you.” This sentiment is not just a courtesy but a reflection of the Chamber’s commitment to nurturing and leveraging this new partnership for collective advancement.

The OTIS Dream Project, a brainchild of Mr. Eddy Sumar, represents a significant stride in empowering the youth and fostering skills development. The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, having recently welcomed AMCHAM Zambia as an honorary global member, celebrates this new relationship. Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his delight at seeing Mr. Eddy Sumar’s vision come to fruition and make a global impact.

This partnership between OTIS Dream Project and AMCHAM Zambia is more than a membership; it’s a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration between the business community and social initiatives. Together, they are set to embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and societal impact.