Southern California’s Ontario International Airport earns prestigious accreditation for customer service

A leading aviation trade organization has recognized Ontario International Airport (ONT) for its steadfast commitment to customer service, placing the Southern California gateway among just nine airports in North America – and the only Los Angeles-area airport – to earn the distinction.

The Customer Service Experience Accreditation bestowed by Airports Council International, the Montreal-based trade association for airports worldwide, honors ONT for its ability to identify and understand the needs and expectations of airline passengers and airport visitors, all the while enhancing the customer service experience.

“The ACI honor validates what we have been striving for since the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County took control of the airport less than four years ago,” said Atif Elkadi, ONT’s deputy chief executive officer. n“We knew Ontario could be an attractive low-cost airport for our airline partners, but we also knew that as an airport for the region we would have to provide a high-quality customer experience each and every day. For us, that means knowing what our leisure and business travelers need and expect and delivering it consistently and effectively.”

Since the transfer of ownership from the City of Los Angeles in late 2016, ONT has undergone a transformation of its food, beverage and retail concessions, bringing popular national brands as well as unique, California-centric dining options to passenger terminals.

Inside the airport, passengers enjoy spacious, light-filled check-in halls, stress-free security screening, comfortable gate areas and, most importantly, updated restrooms which are cleaned frequently throughout the day. Wifi service throughout the terminals is free, fast and dependable.

Ontario airport offers easy curbside access for arriving and departing passengers, modestly priced parking close to passenger terminals and exclusive ride-hail service provided by Lyft, Inc. OmniTrans offers convenient, economical public bus service to ONT every 15 minutes, 7 days a week.

“Our Customer Experience team has worked hard to receive this accreditation, and we pride ourselves on knowing our customers, anticipating their needs and exceeding their expectations,” Elkadi added. “When concerns are raised, we act promptly to resolve them, all part of our hallmark hassle-free customer service experience.”

Ontario airport was the fastest growing airport in the U.S. by passenger volume in 2018 and 2019.