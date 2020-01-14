SoCal Nascar Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson To Make Final Full-Times Start At Auto Club 400

~Celebrate 48 Ticket Package Now Available~

FONTANA, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2020) – Southern California NASCAR fans will be sending their farewell wishes to hometown hero and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson as he races his last Auto Club 400 on March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver. With only 48 days left until race day, Auto Club Speedway has released a special ticket package to celebrate the legendary No. 48.

“Celebrating our Hometown Hero will no doubt make Auto Club 400 Weekend a memorable one for all NASCAR fans,” said Dave Allen, Auto Club Speedway president. “From his first NASCAR win, to his final laps in Southern California, Auto Club Speedway has held a special place in Jimmie’s heart. I’m excited to see the best fans in motorsports on hand to ‘Celebrate 48’ and send off the 7-Time NASCAR Champion and 6-Time Auto Club 400 Champion in true Southern California fashion.”

Celebrate 48 Ticket Package at Auto Club 400 – $48.00

Grandstand Ticket to the Auto Club 400

Commemorative Jimmie Johnson Poster

Commemorative Jimmie Johnson Pin

“I am excited to go back and I am excited California is on the schedule. We can go home and celebrate,” said Jimmie Johnson.

The El Cajon native has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times – the most of any driver all-time. His first NASCAR Cup Series Career win was at Auto Club Speedway in 2002 and most recent trip to Victory Lane at the track came in 2016 while driving a fitting “Superman” paint scheme. With over 25 starts at Auto Club Speedway, he has completed 100 percent of all laps run and has led 980 laps in the process. Johnson has 13 top-five finishes and 17 top-10s. In addition, he won his 48th Cup Series race in 2010.

At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Johnson announced with a heartfelt message on Twitter that 2020 would mark his final season racing full-time. The driver has spent his entire career at Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 48 Chevrolet, his home since 2001.

Join us to see if Jimmie goes to Victory Lane and celebrate the hometown NASCAR Legend. Tag your photos with #Celebrate48 and share on social media. The Celebrate 48 ticket package is available until February 16, 2020. To purchase, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223) or shop online at www.autoclubspeedway.com/48