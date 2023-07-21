Entertainment Industry Strikes: Job Numbers in Los Angeles Take a Hit

State Labor Force Bumps Up… Finally

California’s labor market grew only modestly in June (the latest numbers), with total nonfarm employment in the state expanding by 11,600 positions, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics. May’s gains were also revised down to 38,200, a 9,100 decrease from the preliminary estimate of 47,300.

“Job growth has slowed in the state over the past couple of months,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “This month’s job losses in Los Angeles are also noteworthy, following the strikes that are now occurring in the entertainment industry. As the largest labor market in the state, the strikes, which primarily affect the Los Angeles area, could act as a drag on state employment in the coming months.”

As of June 2023, California has recovered all of the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020, and there are now 417,300 more people employed in California compared to pre-pandemic February 2020. Total nonfarm employment in the state has grown 2.4% over this time compared to a 2.5% increase nationally. Annually, California increased payrolls by 2.2% from June 2022 to June 2023, trailing a 2.5% increase nationally.

California’s unemployment rate increased to 4.6% in June 2023, up 0.1 percentage-points from the previous month, and the state’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the 3.6% rate in the United States overall. California’s labor force grew by 13,600 in June, an increase of 0.1% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 157,300 workers, a 0.8% decline.

Industry Profile

At the industry level, gains were mixed. Leisure and Hospitality led payroll increases in June, expanding by 6,800, a jump of 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. With these gains, Leisure and Hospitality payrolls are now just 0.2%, or 5,100 jobs, below their pre-pandemic peak.

Construction was the next best performing sector, adding 6,000 jobs, a month-over-month increase of 0.7%. Construction payrolls are now up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (4,900 or 0.3%), Education (4,200 or 1.0%), Health Care (2,800 or 0.1%), Information (900 or 0.2%), and Finance and Insurance (300 or 0.1%).

Payrolls decreased in only a handful of sectors in June. Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities had the largest declines in June, with payrolls falling by 4,500, a decline of 0.5% on a month-over-month basis. Other sectors posting losses during the month were Administrative Support (-4,400 or -0.4%), Retail Trade (-1,700 or -0.1%), Wholesale Trade (-1,400 or -0.2%), and Other Services (-1,100 or -0.2%).

Regional Profile