San Manuel Band of Mission Indians And Loma Linda University Health Partner to Develop Health Screening Curriculum

Above thermometers and social distancing, this new curriculum will couple up-to-date research with customer service to develop new roles and procedures at California’s most visited Casino.

June 4 2020 – Continuing the decades-long partnership between Loma Linda University Health and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a new curriculum is being built at the Loma Linda University’s San Manuel Gateway College that is specifically designed to help protect the community, guests, and employees of San Manuel.

San Manuel was the first Tribal casino to announce a closure, citing the safety of our tribal citizens, guests and employees. The safety of all who live and visit the San Manuel Reservation is also why San Manuel was not the first to open. More than simply sanitizing and taking temperatures, the new San Manuel Health and Safety Plan establishes organization-wide training, expanded cleaning schedules, and, among many other new policies and procedures, several new roles dedicated to preventing further spread of COVID-19.

“Re-opening our doors safely and responsibly is our first priority,” said San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez. “We have taken our commitment to health and safety one step further by working with Loma Linda University Health’s San Manuel Gateway College on our health screening curriculum and organization-wide training.”

A new curriculum is being developed with the San Manuel Gateway College to offer the newly-created Health Screener and Safety Concierge positions. Medical experts will share the latest knowledge and tools to help San Manuel protect those who visit while providing the premier gaming experience they have developed over the last 34 years.

“This pandemic has caused so many people to be laid off or furloughed and to rethink how to conduct operations differently.” said Brigitte Saria, Chief People and Infrastructure Officer. She continued, “The silver lining is that because of the new health and safety protocols, brand new positions are being created that have never existed before COVID-19.”

275 employees who formally worked in other casino positions have accepted newly created roles including Health Screeners, Health Screening Managers and Guest Safety Concierges.

“Safety continues to be a top priority for all of us,” said Arwyn Wild, San Manuel Gateway College Executive Director. “We are excited to work with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to develop a roadmap of needed skills and training as we learn to live and work in this new reality.”