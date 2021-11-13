PrepLIFE Meal Prep Grill Continues their Duty of Giving Back to the Community with Free Thanksgiving Meals

Located in heart of Upland, California, PrepLIFE Meal Prep Grill is continuing their 6 years-long Thanks4Giving Feast to give back to their community on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the PrepLIFE founders and Inland Empire natives, Keith Perez and Kevin Pascual, are expected to feed 3,000 people.

Keith and Kevin opened the doors to their first brick-and-mortar storefront location in the midst of the pandemic. Since then, the Inland Empire natives have worked endlessly to keep their small business running, all while making it a priority to continue their 6 years-long mission to give back to their community on Thanksgiving Day.

PrepLIFE Meal Prep Grill is hosting their 6th annual Thanks4giving Feast on Thursday, November 25, 2021. They are partnering up with Together We Rise to donate 2,000 meals to local foster children in need.

On Thanksgiving Day, they will be serving free Thanksgiving meals and providing hygiene care packages to the public from 8:00 AM -1:00 PM.

Members of the community can volunteer to pick up free meals and distribute them out to those in need.

In addition to volunteers, PrepLIFE is also in need of food and hygiene care package donations. If you are interested in learning more about the event and how you can get involved, or if you wish to donate to their GoFundMe, please visit www.preplife365.com

PrepLIFE is a fast-casual restaurant that is conveniently located next to 24 Hour Fitness Sport in Upland. Their meals start at just $9.49, and you can customize your meal with prepLIFE’s Build-Your-Meal concept. The menu, which is available for viewing online, offers a wide range of healthy, customizable, macronutrient-friendly food, suitable for specific lifestyles which include vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto, and Whole30 diets.



PrepLIFE Meal Prep Grill is located at 711 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland, CA 91786 and is open 7 days a week from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. They can be reached by phone (909)-708-8425 or Email CustomerService@prepLIFE365.com