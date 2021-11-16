Passenger traffic more than doubled at Ontario International Airport in October – to 98% of pre-pandemic level

Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport continued to push toward pre-pandemic levels in October.

The number of air passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) more than doubled in October from the year before, and reached 98% of the passenger level in October 2019 as the gateway airport continued its impressive pandemic recovery.

Based on airline data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), ONT welcomed more than 494,000 air travelers last month, an increase of 127% compared with October 2020 and just 1.95% less than October 2019.

Domestic travel grew 125% to 481,000 passengers in October while international volume exceeded 13,000, an increase of 215%. When compared with October 2019, domestic travel was 0.27% higher last month while international passenger volume was 46% lower.

From January through October, total passenger volume surpassed 3.5 million, 66% higher than the same period last year. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 68% and 14%, respectively.

Compared with the first 10 months of 2019, total passenger volume was 22% lower. Domestic and international passenger volume decreased by 20% and 63%, respectively.

“The resurgence of air travel in Southern California is most evident at Ontario International which is experiencing the quickest pandemic recovery among airports its size and larger,” said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “As demand for domestic air travel grows, airlines and air passengers are showing their confidence in our ability to provide an aviation environment that is safe and secure and a customer experience that is world class.”

Shipments of air cargo, commercial freight and mail combined, declined 11.49% in October to 72,901 tons from 82,363 tons in the same month last year. Compared with October 2019, however, October tonnage was more than 7% higher.

On a year-to-date basis, air cargo decreased 4.4% compared to 2020, but increased 14.7% compared with 2019.

“Ontario International continues to prove itself as an efficient, low-cost aviation gateway with first-rate facilities, not to mention strong community support. Our airport is a public treasure for the City of Ontario, San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire at large,” Hagman said.