aha! Announces Nonstop Flights to Palm Springs from Reno-Tahoe Hub

Travelers can take advantage of $49* introductory fares and 100 free tickets giveaway as aha! celebrates 10th announced nonstop city

aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced nonstop service between Reno and Palm Springs, Calif. beginning January 3, 2022 – connecting the “Golf Capital of the World” and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”

aha! will fly to Palm Springs International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Palm Springs becomes the 10th city served with nonstop flights from aha!‘s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Palm Springs becomes the 10th city served with nonstop flights from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

“The City of Palm Springs is delighted to welcome aha! to Palm Springs International Airport,” said Mayor Christy Holstege. “Coachella Valley residents have long desired a direct flight to Reno/Tahoe during ski season – and the snowbirds up north have long appreciated our year-round sunshine. A big thank you to aha! for investing in PSP, America’s best small resort airport.”

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips

The quick one hour and 35 minutes nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive giving travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling. Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Palm Springs International Airport at 11:15 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 12:50 p.m. PT. Return flights will depart Reno-Tahoe at 9:00 a.m. PT and arrive in Palm Springs at 10:35 a.m. PT.

“We are really excited to provide Palm Springs residents the opportunity to take short, spontaneous trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of multiple airport layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!‘s nonstop flight from Reno to Palm Springs will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have extra time for Palm Spring’s golf, museums and cultural events.”

100 Free Tickets to Celebrate aha’s 10th Announced Nonstop City

aha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 customers that book a flight between Reno-Tahoe and Palm Springs. Travelers can use promo-code WELCOME2PSP to receive the $0 base fare on travel through January 31, 2022 (available for purchase through 11:59pm on November 7, 2021 and while supplies last. Other restrictions apply).

Special Introductory $49* Fares

In addition to the ticket giveaway, aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until December 31, 2021. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.

“We are excited to see this new flight into PSP and look forward to welcoming Reno-Tahoe visitors to soak in our year-round sunshine and experience world renowned signature events in Greater Palm Springs,” said Colleen Pace, Visit Greater Palm Springs Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

aha! current and announced flights are:

Pasco/Tri Cities, Wash (operating) Bakersfield, Calif (operating) Medford/Ashland, Ore. (operating) Eugene/Springfield, Ore, (operating) Ontario/Los Angeles, Calif. (November 4, 2021) Redmond/Bend, Ore. (November 5, 2021) Eureka/Arcata, Calif. (November 9, 2021) Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. (November 10, 2021) Spokane, Wash. (December 15, 2021) Palm Springs, Calif (January 3, 2022)