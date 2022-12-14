Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic travel levels for ninth straight month in November
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the ninth consecutive month in November.
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport once again exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels in November, extending its streak to nine consecutive months and edging closer to its busiest overall year since 2008.
The airport drew more than 512,000 air travelers last month with domestic and international volumes of more than 491,000 and 20,000, respectively. Domestic travel grew by 3.4%, while international travel was the highest for any single month since before the pandemic. The November total was 2% higher than the same month in 2019 and nearly 7% higher than last year.
On a year-to-date basis, more than 5.2 million passengers traveled through ONT, 3.8% more than the same period in 2019. The January-November total was 30% greater than in 2021. At this pace, Ontario will post its highest annual passenger level since 2008’s 6.2 million.
“November continued our run of strong growth on both passenger volume and cargo movement,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “While many airports continue to work toward restoring commercial air service to pre-pandemic levels, Ontario is showing month after month what full recovery looks like. The airport’s performance has been remarkable to say the least.”
|
Passenger
Totals
|
Nov
2022
|
Nov
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
491,747
|
475,453
|
3.43 %
|
5,090,464
|
4,794,636
|
6.2 %
|
International
|
20,298
|
26,186
|
-22.49 %
|
172,827
|
274,307
|
-37.0 %
|
Total
|
512,045
|
501,639
|
2.07 %
|
5,263,291
|
5,068,943
|
3.8 %
|
Passenger
Totals
|
Nov
2022
|
Nov
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
491,747
|
465,267
|
5.69 %
|
5,090,464
|
3,926,928
|
29.6 %
|
International
|
20,298
|
14,271
|
42.23 %
|
172,827
|
106,549
|
62.2 %
|
Total
|
512,045
|
479,538
|
6.78 %
|
5,263,291
|
4,033,477
|
30.5 %
Air cargo shipments totaled more than 74,000 tons in November, 10.3% greater than the same month in 2019. From January through November, ONT’s shipments of freight and mail totaled more than 761,000 tons, almost 10% higher than the first 11 months of 2019.
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
Nov
2022
|
Nov
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Freight
|
70,374
|
66,319
|
6.12 %
|
712,377
|
671,817
|
6.0 %
|
|
4,307
|
1,338
|
221.81 %
|
49,501
|
21,116
|
134.4 %
|
Total
|
74,682
|
67,657
|
10.38 %
|
761,878
|
692,933
|
9.9 %
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
Nov
2022
|
Nov
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Freight
|
70,374
|
70,352
|
0.03 %
|
712,377
|
748,166
|
-4.8 %
|
|
4,307
|
5,504
|
-21.74 %
|
49,501
|
44,969
|
10.1 %
|
Total
|
74,682
|
75,855
|
-1.55 %
|
761,878
|
793,135
|
-3.9 %
“Ontario experienced a double-digit increase in cargo in November compared with November 2019 and almost 10% on a year-to-date basis, further demonstrating its success as a cargo hub and importance to the Southern California economy,” Elkadi said.
Travel & Tourism
More than 300,000 expected to travel through Ontario International Airport during the holiday season
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport is expecting more than 300,000 holiday travelers this year.
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is expecting a merry – and busy – holiday season, with passenger volumes expected to surpass pre-pandemic 2019.
ONT officials estimate that 303,266 holiday travelers will utilize the popular Southern California gateway from Sunday, December 18, through Wednesday, January 4.
The busiest travel days, with more than 19,000 airline passengers, will be:
- Thursday, December 22 (19,182)
- Wednesday, December 28 (19,099)
- Thursday, December 29, (19,182)
The lightest travel days will be Christmas Day (10,799) and New Year’s Day (13,973).
Based on current schedules, airlines operating at ONT are offering 378,406 seats during the 18-day holiday period, 5.3% more than winter holidays in 2019. Airlines predict an average 80% of the seats will be filled.
“We are preparing for the anticipated increase in winter holiday travel and doing everything in our power to avoid the stress that can be common at many other airports,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Terminal halls will be decked, retail and dining concessions, as well as passenger lounges, will be open, and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience will be on display.”
Elkadi highlighted the availability of ample parking close to ONT passenger terminals and encouraged travelers to book spaces online at discounted rates before arriving at the airport. He also noted the newly opened Lot 6, where 1,337 new spaces became available at a rate of $15 per day.
Travelers and non-travelers alike will notice new and enhanced amenities and services at ONT this holiday season, including:
- ONT+, is a free service that enables the non-traveling public to greet family and friends at the gate or spend more time with them as they prepare to depart
- CLEAR expedited security lanes
- Aspire premium lounges
- Delicious food and beverage options accessible via mobile ordering from terminal gate areas
Travel through ONT has surpassed pre-pandemic levels from March through November. Airport officials expect to welcome an estimated 5.8 million passengers for the year as a whole.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International named the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the fifth straight year
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport has been named the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the fifth straight year by Global Traveler magazine.
The accolades keep rolling in for Ontario International Airport (ONT), the gateway for choice for millions of Southern California air travelers and now, for the fifth straight year, the fastest-growing airport in the United States, according to a leading industry publication.
The ranking is based on a survey of frequent travelers by Global Traveler, a magazine geared to business and luxury fliers who travel extensively in the U.S. and abroad, and comes as ONT is poised to reach its highest annual passenger volumes since 2008. Ontario is on track to serve a quarter of a million more passengers this year than the 5.6 million recorded during the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, making it one of the fastest-recovering airports in the U.S.
Being a member of Global Traveler’s five-time club puts ONT in rarified air and underscores the airport’s emergence as one of the industry’s great success stories since its return to local ownership six years ago. Ontario also is one of the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and a major economic driver in Southern California, generating $3.8 billion in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub for a global supply chain network that generates $17.8 billion in economic output.
“We’ve committed to establishing Ontario International as a premier aviation gateway, and are thrilled with the response we’ve received from the community and region we serve. Being recognized as the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. is something we’re very proud of, but what matters most is being able to offer our travelers a safe, convenient airport experience they won’t get anywhere else,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, noted that 10 million Southern Californians live or work closer to ONT than any other airport.
“We appreciate the trust our community has put in us and recognize the responsibility that comes with that to grow the right way. As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, that partnership with the community and the region will allow us to add more flights, more destinations and enhanced customer-experience amenities that matter to travelers from across the Inland Empire and Southern California,” Elkadi said.
The GT survey results, which rank airports, airlines, hotels and other travel-related products and services, were reported in the 2022 Reader Tested Survey, published in its December edition.
Economy
Economic impact of Ontario International Airport is felt across the region, new study shows
Economic impact report was released during State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership; Southern California’s Ontario International Airport has a regional economic impact of $3.8 billion.
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output, a new study shows.
The analysis, by Oxford Economics, was released Tuesday as more than 300 Inland Empire officials, industry executives and friends of ONT celebrated the aviation gateway’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. The State of the Airport event showcased Ontario’s impressive expansion of flights, destinations and customer amenities over the past six years, its emergence as one of the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and its role as an economic driver across the IE and Southern California.
“As we believed on this day six years ago, Ontario International is more than an airport. It is the heart of one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the U.S., providing a foundation for solid economic growth for years to come. And it is the public treasure we envisioned for the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
The Oxford Economics study incorporated nearly a year’s worth of research, concluding that the overall impact of economic activity at ONT – from airport operations, airlines and their suppliers, government workers, airport concessions and logistics companies – totals $3.8 billion as of 2022. This includes $2.7 billion in visitor spending, Oxford reported.
“Ontario International Airport plays an integral role in the economy of the Southern California region, specifically in and around the Inland Empire,” the report stated, adding that ONT’s economic impact includes $2.2 billion in regional gross domestic product (GDP), which supports 27,800 jobs and results in $571 million a year in local, state and federal taxes.
Oxford also looked at ONT’s role a supply chain hub, analyzing logistics activity in the eight zip codes adjacent to the airport. The results placed Ontario International at the center of a global network that accounts for $17.8 billion in economic output, $9.9 billion of GDP, 122,200 jobs and $2.3 billion in local, state and federal taxes.
“The economic impact of Ontario International Airport is felt across the region and around the world. We’re excited to be able to share our story with the communities and shareholders we serve, and look forward to building on our position as the gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians,” said OIAA CEO Atif Elkadi.
Since ONT’s return to local ownership on November 1, 2016, passenger volumes have increased by nearly 33%, despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on global air travel. This year’s passenger totals are expected to reach 5.8 million, the highest level since 2008. Ontario’s 11 domestic and international airlines in November 2022 offer 479 weekly departures and more than 75,000 airline seats to more than two dozen popular nonstop destinations. That’s an increase of 18.9% in departures and 43.4% in seats since 2016.
In recent years, ONT’s cargo facilities have experienced double-digit increases in commercial freight shipments as demand for consumer goods, household supplies and other daily necessities skyrocketed among consumers. Shipments of commercial freight and mail total approximately 75 tons a month, 57% more than 2016.
“The Inland Empire is home to one of the most important supply chain networks in the world, and Ontario International is at the heart of that,” said Curt Hagman, OIAA Commissioner and Chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
The State of the Airport event also featured an engaging fireside chat with Barry L. Biffle, chief executive officer of Frontier Airlines, a five-year ONT tenant which operates 45 flights a week to six U.S. destinations. The discussion was led by award-winning author Scott McCartney, Travel Editor Emeritus of The Wall Street Journal and writer of the Journal’s popular “Middle Seat” column which was a must-read for travel enthusiasts for two decades.
McCartney and Biffle discussed the airline industry’s pandemic recovery, the future of global air travel and the Frontier’s plans for air travel from ONT.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Business9 months ago
Business Activity Continues To Surge In The Inland Empire; Growth Will Moderate Now That Region Has Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Levels
-
Business9 months ago
Second Annual Inland Empire Education & Workforce Summit Hosts Sold-Out Event to Discuss Education’s Role in Post-Pandemic Job Recovery
-
Government & Regulations8 months ago
San Manuel Elects Lynn Valbuena as Chairwoman
-
Commercial Real Estate Transactions5 months ago
SRS’ Investment Properties Group Brokers $35 Million Sale of Major Portion of One Eleven La Quinta Center, a 154,383-SF Retail Community Center in La Quinta, CA
-
Career & Workplace9 months ago
People On The Move: Nicole Sanchez
-
Technology9 months ago
Charter Communications Launches Spectrum Internet 100
You must be logged in to post a comment Login