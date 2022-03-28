Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Authority appoints Atif Elkadi as Chief Executive Officer
Atif Elkadi has been selected as CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.
The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to appoint Atif Elkadi as chief executive officer of Southern California’s premier aviation gateway, effective March 31, 2022.
Elkadi joined Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2017 and has served as deputy chief executive officer for the past three years. His extensive background in airport operations, management and communications includes positions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dubai International Airport.
“We’re fortunate to have someone of Atif’s experience and leadership as we continue our strong recovery from the pandemic and assert ourselves further as Southern California’s airport of choice. We have full confidence is his ability to lead our ONT team in serving one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, ONT has become one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, with passenger volumes climbing more than 30% to a pre-pandemic peak of nearly 5.6 million. Over the past year, Ontario has posted one of the strongest travel recovery rates in the country and was named by Global Traveler magazine as the fastest-growing airport in the country for the third year in a row.
ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and is a critical hub for the movement of goods around the world.
“I am extremely grateful for the support of the OIAA Board of Commissioners, and the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team of airport professionals. Together, we have the honor of serving one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and I look forward to building on our role as a premier passenger airport, supply chain hub and economic driver for the Inland Empire and beyond,” Elkadi said.
Elkadi has 16 years of experience in the airport industry. Before coming to ONT, he served as senior corporate communications manager at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and managed internal communications, customer service communications and social media for Dubai International Airport.
A native of Napa, Elkadi holds a Master’s degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California, Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Elkadi is married with six children, and lives in Jurupa Valley.
Ontario International Airport continued march toward full recovery in February as passenger count neared pre-pandemic level
Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic travelers totaled nearly 347,000 in February, which was 131% higher than last year and 1% more than February 2019.
The number of international passengers was almost 11,000 last month, five times more than February last year, but nearly half as many as the same month in 2019.
Over the first two months of the year, ONT’s passenger volume totaled more than 697,000, an increase of nearly 130% compared with last year and 92% of the total number of travelers during January and February of 2019.
“Ontario International continues to set the pace for pandemic recovery among medium and large hub airports in California,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “While rising fuel costs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine pose some uncertainty for air travel, we are confident that our aviation gateway will be a leader among airports nationwide when passengers return to more usual travel patterns.”
|PassengerTotals
|Feb.2022
|Feb.2021
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2021
|Change
|Domestic
|346,998
|150,272
|130.91%
|670,249
|295,657
|126.7%
|International
|10,882
|2,021
|438.45%
|27,367
|8,496
|222.1%
|Total
|357,880
|152,293
|134.99%
|697,616
|304,153
|129.4%
|PassengerTotals
|Feb.2022
|Feb.2019
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2019
|Change
|Domestic
|346,998
|343,205
|1.11%
|670,249
|712,482
|-5.9%
|International
|10,882
|20,221
|-46.18%
|27,367
|47,150
|-42.0%
|Total
|357,880
|363,426
|-1.53%
|697,616
|759,632
|-8.2%
Wapner also pointed to February’s strong growth in air cargo shipments in noting ONT’s appeal to freight shippers. Last month, ONT received nearly 61,000 tons of freight and mail combined, which was 18% more than the total tonnage in February 2019.
Over January and February, ONT cargo shipments totaled more than 129,000 tons, 15.8% more than the same period in 2019.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Feb.2022
|Feb.2021
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2021
|Change
|Freight
|56,481
|62,806
|-10.07%
|120,536
|133,353
|-9.6%
|4,376
|3,246
|34.82%
|8,906
|6,471
|37.6%
|Total
|60,857
|66,052
|-7.86%
|129,442
|139,824
|-7.4%
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Feb.2022
|Feb.2019
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2019
|Change
|Freight
|56,481
|49,159
|14.89%
|120,536
|107,405
|12.2%
|4,376
|2,127
|105.78%
|8,906
|4,413
|101.8%
|Total
|60,857
|51,286
|18.66%
|129,442
|111,818
|15.8%
“Ontario International Airport delivers a first rate, hassle-free experience in our passenger terminals while providing spacious, modern facilities for our shipping partners and driving economic growth across the region,” Wapner said.
Nearly 4.5 million travelers through Ontario International in 2021 as airport’s pandemic recovery continued
Strong cargo numbers maintained airport’s position as major hub for commerce
Nearly 4.5 million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2021, a remarkable feat compared with medium and large-size airports amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of ONT customers last year was 77% greater than 2020 passenger volume and 80% of 2019’s total.
At the same time, ONT continued to be a hub for commerce as cargo shipments remained strong at more than 890,000 tons, a decline of just 3.7% from 2020 when e-commerce demand was at its peak, and 14% higher than 2019.
“We saw encouraging signs of recovery in 2021 as demand for air travel neared pre-pandemic levels, and we look forward to welcoming more travelers as public health authorities continue efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus variants and airline passengers resume more normal travel patterns,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
During the month of December, passenger traffic which totaled more than 467,000 was 145% higher than December 2020 and 90% of the volume in the same month in 2019 – remarkable results given the number of flights canceled globally due to the spread of the omicron variant.
|PassengerTotals
|Dec.2021
|Dec.2020
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2020
|Change
|Domestic
|450,327
|198,779
|146.38%
|4,373,219
|2,443,042
|79.0%
|International
|16,824
|7,755
|116.94%
|123,373
|95,440
|29.3%
|Total
|467,151
|190,534
|145.18%
|4,496,592
|2,538,482
|77.1%
|PassengerTotals
|Dec.2021
|Dec.2019
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2019
|Change
|Domestic
|450,327
|485,086
|-7.17%
|4,373,219
|5,279,722
|-17.2%
|International
|16,824
|29,703
|-43.36%
|123,373
|304,010
|-59.4%
|Total
|467,151
|514,789
|-9.25%
|4,496,592
|5,583,732
|-19.5%
Wapner was bullish about ONT’s role as a leading hub for e-commerce in 2021 which experienced a double-digit increase in shipment volume over 2019 on a year-to-date basis.
“Our air freight partners continued to rely on Ontario International as a focal point in the distribution of consumer goods in Southern California,” Wapner said. “Our expansive, modern facilities remain attractive to our tenants and are a great public asset for the region.”
The Inland Empire airport recorded 97,500 tons of freight and mail in December, roughly equal to the same month in 2020 and 9.5% higher than December 2019.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Dec.2021
|Dec.2020
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2020
|Change
|Freight
|92,068
|93,959
|-2.01%
|839,955
|898,525
|-6.5%
|5,459
|3,662
|49.06%
|50,428
|25,635
|96.7%
|Total
|97,527
|97,622
|-0.10%
|890,383
|924,160
|-3.7%
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Dec.2021
|Dec.2019
|Change
|YTD2021
|YTD2019
|Change
|Freight
|92,068
|88,228
|4.35%
|839,955
|760,045
|10.5%
|5,459
|832
|556.49%
|50,428
|21,948
|129.8%
|Total
|97,527
|89,060
|9.51%
|890,383
|781,993
|13.9%
Passenger traffic more than doubled at Ontario International Airport in October – to 98% of pre-pandemic level
Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport continued to push toward pre-pandemic levels in October.
The number of air passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) more than doubled in October from the year before, and reached 98% of the passenger level in October 2019 as the gateway airport continued its impressive pandemic recovery.
Based on airline data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), ONT welcomed more than 494,000 air travelers last month, an increase of 127% compared with October 2020 and just 1.95% less than October 2019.
Domestic travel grew 125% to 481,000 passengers in October while international volume exceeded 13,000, an increase of 215%. When compared with October 2019, domestic travel was 0.27% higher last month while international passenger volume was 46% lower.
From January through October, total passenger volume surpassed 3.5 million, 66% higher than the same period last year. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 68% and 14%, respectively.
Compared with the first 10 months of 2019, total passenger volume was 22% lower. Domestic and international passenger volume decreased by 20% and 63%, respectively.
“The resurgence of air travel in Southern California is most evident at Ontario International which is experiencing the quickest pandemic recovery among airports its size and larger,” said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “As demand for domestic air travel grows, airlines and air passengers are showing their confidence in our ability to provide an aviation environment that is safe and secure and a customer experience that is world class.”
Shipments of air cargo, commercial freight and mail combined, declined 11.49% in October to 72,901 tons from 82,363 tons in the same month last year. Compared with October 2019, however, October tonnage was more than 7% higher.
On a year-to-date basis, air cargo decreased 4.4% compared to 2020, but increased 14.7% compared with 2019.
“Ontario International continues to prove itself as an efficient, low-cost aviation gateway with first-rate facilities, not to mention strong community support. Our airport is a public treasure for the City of Ontario, San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire at large,” Hagman said.
