Mayweather Boxing and Fitness Announces Rancho Cucamonga Opening with Floyd Mayweather

The first location to open in the Inland Empire and San Bernardino Area

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, a group fitness and boxing experience created by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather-announced today the Grand Opening of its first Inland Empire/San Bernardino location in Rancho Cucamonga. Grand Opening activities include a red-carpet event and the opportunity to Train Like the Champ himself. The Studio will celebrate March 26th, 2022 at 8401 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

The new boutique boxing studio brings the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, to the San Bernardino County/Inland Empire community. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather’s undefeated 21-year boxing career. Members partake in 45 and 60-minute classes consisting of boxing, weightlifting, body-weight exercises, and a variety of other dynamic fitness stations. State-of-the-art smart screen technology projects Floyd’s lessons throughout the duration of the class, giving the authentic feel of training alongside the legend himself. Members can track their process in class, through cutting-edge heart rate monitors with the help of Golden Standard coaches. Whether a former athlete, young professional, stay-at-home parent, or someone getting back into fitness, the Mayweather workout program is designed to help anyone burn up to 1,000 calories per class.

“The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand is known internationally and is growing rapidly. Our Rancho Cucamonga studio is a total transformation experience where community, health, commitment, discipline, and inspiration merge to produce 45 minutes that will change anyone’s life – guarantee!”, said Frank Oliver, franchisee.

Prior to opening, the Rancho Cucamonga studio has signed over 500 members and invites all members and guests to join regularly scheduled fitness classes on opening day with celebrity trainers, shop vendors, win giveaway prizes, and more.

For more information about Mayweather Boxing and Fitness Rancho Cucamonga email ranchocucamonga@mayweather.fit, follow on Instagram @mayweatherfitranchocucamonga, visit the website https://mayweather.fit/rancho-cucamonga/ or call 909-520-6330.