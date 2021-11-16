Mayor Warren joins President Biden at the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Mayor Acquanetta Warren attended today’s signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, lauding Congress and President Biden for working together to put millions of Americans to work and fix our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

This landmark economic growth bill represents the largest investment in our nation’s roads and bridges in generations and the most significant investment in mass transit ever.

“This bill will produce countless jobs for cities such as Fontana. It will improve roadways, transit systems, our access to clean water and, for millions of Americans, their ability to access high-speed internet and bridge the digital divide,” Mayor Warren said.

The Mayor was invited by President Biden to represent small and mid-sized cities. She had earlier participated in a number of planning sessions regarding the bill and singled out the local Congressional delegation – Rep. Pete Aguilar and Rep. Norma Torres – for their efforts.

“Too many times, massive spending bills are designed for big cities. Not the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It is designed to help all of us – big, small and in between,” Mayor Warren said.

“After the Great Depression, Roosevelt had his New Deal – putting America back to work and bringing forth programs that are still with us generations later: Social Security, unemployment insurance and federal agricultural subsidies. Now, after a pandemic that has shaken the global economy to its core, we have this Newer Deal – one that will put America back while protecting and advancing our infrastructure for generations to come.”