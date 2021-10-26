ManageMowed Makes Its Entrance into California with Latest Franchise Deal to Launch in San Bernardino County

BUSINESS BRIEF

Commercial Landscape Management Franchise Coming to Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, California

ManageMowed, a commercial landscape management franchise, announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement in San Bernardino County.

Differentiated by its innovative sub-contracting model, ManageMowed offers a smarter, streamlined solution to commercial landscaping by managing client relationships as well as a network of local, owner-operator landscape vendors to ensure business properties and facilities are maintained without a hassle.

ManageMowed will serve businesses and properties across Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, California and plans to launch its services in early November. This will make the first time for ManageMowed establishing a presence in California.

ManageMowed specializes in giving businesses the curb appeal necessary to attract new customers, and make a lasting first impression. In addition, ManageMowed focuses on enhancing safety, security and property preservation for its clients, all backed by a comprehensive quality control plan and streamlined client communication. ManageMowed’s laser-focus is on providing high-quality results and solutions to its clients in the timeliest manner on the market.

ManageMowed offers full-service landscape maintenance including lawn, beds, shrub and tree care; site inspections and assessments; property enhancements such as storm clean up, irrigation maintenance, fertilization, snow removal and other seasonal services. The business model is designed to streamline services for commercial property and facilities managers, such as self-storage businesses, gas stations, hotels, retail complexes and more.

“Expanding into San Bernardino County is an important milestone for ManageMowed as we continue to establish the brand in new markets across the country,” said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. “With experienced local ownership, I know that ManageMowed of Rancho Cucamonga is uniquely positioned to bring needed landscaping solutions to area businesses and commercial properties.”

ManageMowed, which currently has operations in Colorado, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri and Washington, is well-positioned for breakthrough growth as it sets its sights on awarding 30 new territories by the end of 2021.

ManageMowed’s franchise opportunity requires low-overhead while offering quick ramp-up time, recurring revenue and the ability for franchisees to achieve a favorable work-life balance. The brand is equipped with a thorough franchise support structure, complete with training, operations, marketing and technology systems for its franchisees.

For more information about ManageMowed in Rancho Cucamonga, call 714-592-0019 or visit www.managemowed.com/locations/rancho-cucamonga.

For more information on the ManageMowed franchise opportunity, visit www.managemowed.com/franchising.