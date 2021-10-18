HMC Architects Honored in Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards

HMC Architects was honored in Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Cities/Best Urban Design category.

The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognizes people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.

LAGOS, NIGERIA

A model city for healthy urban living

A plan for a zero-carbon community in the world’s seventh-fastest growing city could be the solution to more than one vexing problem. HMC created a speculative design for a mixed-use project on the Lekki peninsula near Lagos, Nigeria. This relatively sparsely populated area in a region of more than 21 million people is being readied to accommodate millions more in the coming years.

The development’s reliance on renewable energy sources would reduce carbon emissions, which in turn would bring benefits in other challenging areas. Climate shock undermines biodiversity, paving the way for novel viruses to spread. The idea was to develop a city that could address climate change, public health, and water resilience at the same time.

“Design is not just a beauty contest,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “It’s something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design.”

The judges included renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s writers and editors. Entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online in the October issue of Fast Company. See a complete list of the best urban designs HERE.