Local Podcast Promotes Mental Health in Community

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 — Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has launched Chat and Chai, a new weekly podcast focusing on mental health.

Hosted by IEHP’s Behavioral Health Medical Director, Gayani DeSilva, and IEHP Clinical Behavioral Health Director, Amrita Rai, the podcast will explore the connection between physical and mental health and provide practical advice and tools for members and the community.

“It is unrealistic to be happy all the time; disappointments are a part of life. The key is to understand what affects you and what doesn’t, and to learn how to deal with what you have control over, what you need help with and what you should let go of,” said DeSilva. “With Chat and Chai, we aim to share these messages with our members and community in ways that resonate with them.”

Chat and Chai’s first episode launched in early May and discussed emotions and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSilva and Rai share relatable insight into what it’s like to grieve what we used to call “normal” and offer tips for connection while feeling withdrawn.

Future episodes will cover topics such as sleep, parental wellness, nutrition and the brain and teen health through a blend of clinical and practical information. In addition to providing insight on mental health, the podcast will remind listeners that not being OK is OK—and normal.

“There truly is no health without mental health,” said Rai. “Chat and Chai will allow us to unpack that message and illustrate how mental and physical health impact one another. We’re so excited to share that message with members of our community.”

To listen, find Chat and Chai on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple, Google and Spotify Podcasts.