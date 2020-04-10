Local Health Plan donates 45,000 Surgical Masks to Medical Associations

April 10, 2020, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, — In the last week, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) sourced and donated 45,000 surgical masks to local medical associations to assist with the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

Receiving associations include: The Community Health Association Inland Southern Region, San Bernardino County Medical Society, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside University Health System, Loma Linda University Medical Center, and Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA).

“RCMA has been working tirelessly to obtain PPE for physicians providing care to patients who must be seen in- person rather than through telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis. Without PPE, doctors and their staff put their patients and themselves at risk,” said RCMA Executive Director Dolores Green. “In partnership with IEHP, RCMA is able to ensure PPE are being supplied to practices so physicians can continue to care for their patients.”

IEHP is making every effort to find ways to help community partners keep medical professionals safe including donating more than 700 tubs of wipes and 154,000 latex and nitrile gloves to area hospitals.

“This is not IEHP’s first donation and it will not be our last,” said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. “We’ll do all we can to ensure our county partners have what they need to stay safe and continue to care for our communities.”

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.