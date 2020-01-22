Lake Elsinore Breaks Ground for Much-Anticipated Walmart Supercenter, 100 Additional Associates Will Work at the New Location

Scheduled to Open at the End of the Year, the New Store will Offer New Services and a Larger Layout

· The Walmart Supercenter will be located at 29260 Central Ave. in Lake Elsinore, replacing the current Lake Elsinore Walmart store at 31700 Grape Street

· At opening, the Lake Elsinore Walmart Supercenter will have created 100 new jobs in Lake Elsinore

· The supercenter will feature an updated format to fit the needs of the Lake Elsinore community, including Walmart’s Free Grocery Pickup, a full-service deli, meat and bakery department and a fresh produce department with a wide range of organic fruits and vegetables

Lake Elsinore, CA – January 21, 2020 – The much-anticipated Lake Elsinore Walmart Supercenter broke ground today at 29260 Central Ave. in Lake Elsinore, CA. The new store will be replacing the current Lake Elsinore Walmart store located at 31700 Grape St, and will be adding about 100 additional employees to staff the supercenter.

“We are tremendously excited to have officially broken ground today on the new and improved Lake Elsinore Walmart store,” said Store Manager Marco Jimenez. “This supercenter is being built with our customers in mind and will feature a fresh produce department and free grocery pickup which are not available at our current Lake Elsinore location. We look forward to bringing more options to the Lake Elsinore community.”

In addition to being larger, the new Supercenter will serve as an anchor for an up-and-coming area of Lake Elsinore that is expanding with new homes and businesses. The new store will offer more services and options for customers than the current Lake Elsinore Walmart, including Walmart’s free Grocery Pickup service, a full-service deli, meat and bakery department and a fresh produce department with a wide range of organic fruits and vegetables. The store will also feature some of Walmart’s latest retail innovations to help associates work smarter and improve the shopping experience for customers. The Supercenter is planned to celebrate its grand opening at the end of this year.

Opening with FREE Grocery Pickup

Busy Lake Elsinore customers of the new store will love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart plans to expand the popular program to more than 69 stores across the state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.

Job Opportunities

The store will employ 100 new associates for positions within the store. Applicants interested in careers at Walmart can apply at a store’s hiring kiosk or online at Walmartcareers.com. At Walmart, associates have access to competitive wages, affordable benefits, and the chance to build a career. More than 75 percent of store management teams started as hourly associates and 40 percent of those promotions went to associates within the first year of their employment.

About Walmart in California

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In California, we serve customers at 303 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 91,124 associates in California. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $24 billion with California suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 257,706 California supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $61 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in California and our California associates volunteered more than 39 thousand hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.