Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau Partners with Marketing Agency Specializing in Tourism Marketing

New campaign will bolster business tourism to stimulate the local economy

The Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to announce a partnership with JNS Next, Creative and Media Hub, a full-service marketing agency who specializes in travel and tourism. Together, they recently launched a new, integrated creative campaign focusing on Greater Ontario’s premium offerings as a primary destination for meetings and conventions.

“Being on the heels of a very trying year, we know that priorities have shifted in the way that meeting planners visualize their gatherings, and now more than ever, there are added considerations to take into account,” said Michael Krouse, President and CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our new campaign highlights the beauty and versatility that Greater Ontario has to offer, and really what makes our space so spectacular is the people who gather within it.”

The strategy behind the campaign highlights all of the assets that make Greater Ontario a primary option for meeting and event planners – proximity to a major airport, number of hotel rooms, central Southern California location to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues, 300 days of sunshine – all for an incredible value. The essence for the new creative campaign is based on “people making the space” – when people come together in a space surrounded by choice and opportunity, that is when a destination becomes the ultimate experience.

“We are so humbled and excited to extend our creative services to Greater Ontario where our team has boarded countless business flights and enjoyed the incredible mix of entertainment and dining options offered in the area,” said Garry Sage, President and CEO of JNS Next. “It’s time to reinvigorate the energy behind this amazing destination.”

JNS Next was contracted to fulfill a range of services behind this effort, including content development, a visual strategy, video production, still photography, social media management, digital advertising, website management, public relations and an annual strategic marketing plan. In addition, they will be taking on additional outreach efforts on an as needed basis, which includes Greater Ontario Restaurant Week which runs from August 20-29th, 2021, Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion in September, Christmas on Euclid, as well as efforts at the Toyota Arena.

Funding for this effort stems from the EDA grant that was awarded to The Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau in February 2021. Its purpose is to help bring back business tourism to the convention center, and jobs in the Greater Ontario area that have been lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.