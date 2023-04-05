George Acosta vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro | Thompson Boxing Returns April 21st

Super featherweight rising prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will return to the ring against Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. In the 8-round featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will square off against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

“Staying busy is a blessing and I’m happy to be returning to the ring for the second time this year,” said George Acosta, who is on a seven fight winning streak. “I have big plans to make a nice run this year and I know a win will keep me on track. I’m going to put on a great show for all my hometown fans who will be in attendance.”

“I always put on a good show and I will be more than ready for Acosta,” Caro stated from his training camp in Argentina. “I’ve seen Acosta fight and I see a lot of flaws in his style, he is not as strong as I am and I’ll be coming into this fight in great shape. I’m going to stop him if I get him hurt, that you can bet on.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Lightweight Ruben Islas (6-1, 5 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will take on Francisco Duque (1-2), of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-3-1, 3 KOs), of Redlands, CA, will look to take out battle tested veteran Dihul Olguin (15-30-5, 10 KOs), of of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Opening the card will be a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Sagado (1-1) of Murrieta, CA, battling Steven Walker (Pro Debut), of Lancaster, CA. (4-rounds).

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer.

This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, Los Angeles’ only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.

“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and

YouTube pages.