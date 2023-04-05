George Acosta vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro | Thompson Boxing Returns April 21st

Super featherweight rising prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will return to the ring against Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-5, 4 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. In the 8-round featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will square off against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ.
“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.
“Staying busy is a blessing and I’m happy to be returning to the ring for the second time this year,” said George Acosta, who is on a seven fight winning streak. “I have big plans to make a nice run this year and I know a win will keep me on track. I’m going to put on a great show for all my hometown fans who will be in attendance.”
“I always put on a good show and I will be more than ready for Acosta,” Caro stated from his training camp in Argentina. “I’ve seen Acosta fight and I see a lot of flaws in his style, he is not as strong as I am and I’ll be coming into this fight in great shape. I’m going to stop him if I get him hurt, that you can bet on.”
UNDERCARD BOUTS:
Lightweight Ruben Islas (6-1, 5 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will take on Francisco Duque (1-2), of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-3-1, 3 KOs), of Redlands, CA, will look to take out battle tested veteran Dihul Olguin (15-30-5, 10 KOs), of of Guadalupe, Mexico. (6-rounds)
Opening the card will be a welterweight bout featuring Kevin Sagado (1-1) of Murrieta, CA, battling Steven Walker (Pro Debut), of Lancaster, CA. (4-rounds).
Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer.
This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, Los Angeles’ only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.
“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and
YouTube pages.
By Press Release
Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy”, What about California?
Dear All,
Governor Newsom is launching a political action committee targeting red states — and channeling $10 million into the effort. (Thanks to those who contributed to his last campaign)
“The problem in our country right now: authoritarian leaders who are so hell-bent on gaining power and keeping it by whatever means necessary that they’re directly attacking our freedoms in state after state,” Newsom said.
Was he standing in front of a mirror?
Newson needs to focus on California, not other states. The business community continues to be crushed by outrageous laws written by BIG LABOR and we need some relief. That relief will not come from his sanctimonious whistle stop campaign.
Thanks and enjoy the week!
Tom
“Practice what you preach or change your speech.”
By Press Release
CA Sports Hall of Fame
CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME EVENTS ANNOUNCED
2023 Inductee Gala and Golf Tournament schedule for June 25 and 26
The Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority is proud to announce the California Sports Hall of Fame is under new management and looking forward to the annual June 2023 events. The California Sports Hall of Fame was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. This non-profit organizations primary mission is to capture and direct the passion children and young adults have for sports towards educational opportunities. “We have hosted and supported Christian’s efforts for years” said Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of Ontario Convention Center and the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With our venues, regional assets, and relationships in the community we felt we could expand the depth and reach of these annual events to provide more funding towards the mission of the organization.”
Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the state of California first, nationally and worldwide. The Inductee Gala will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center. The Inductees include:
Terry Donahue │ Alexi Lalas │ Dave Stewart
Rick Lozano │ Kenny Easley Jr │ Norm Nixon
The following day many of the same attendees will join golfers at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon golf course in Beaumont to enjoy the Golf Classic. The local community is welcomed to attend and support these events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on line through the official website at CASportsHallofFame.org
By Press Release
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale of New Taco Bell Drive-Thru in Riverside County, Calif., for $2.9 Million
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a brand-new construction, single-tenant property occupied by a Taco Bell Drive-Thru in Corona, California. The sale price was $2.9 million for the new 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Evergreen Development. Spanning the last 48 years, Evergreen is a national retail and multi-family development company with a heavy emphasis on developing projects in California, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. The buyer, a private investor based in Los Angeles County, was represented by David Aschkenasy at Commercial Asset Group in Los Angeles.
“We generated multiple competitive and qualified offers and procured a Southern California-based all-cash 1031 exchange buyer,” Asher said. “We negotiated a quick 14-day due diligence period and closed escrow before the tenant opened for business.”
Asher noted the tenant, Alvarado Restaurant Nation, operates more than 200 Yum! Brand restaurants across multiple states and has been in operation for nearly 40 years.
“We achieved premium pricing for the sale of the property that was more reflective of a Taco Bell investment leased by corporate rather than a franchisee.”
Yum! Brands operates over 54,000 locations in 155 countries and territories and is the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill. Taco Bell is the nation’s leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant with over 8,200 locations worldwide. In 2022, Taco Bell opened 496 new restaurants in 24 countries. In the U.S., Taco Bell’s system sales grew by 10%. U.S. same-store sales grew by 11% in Q4 2022.
The single-tenant 2,049-square-foot Taco Bell is located on 0.94 acres at 8602 Cajalco Road in Corona, near the signalized intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Cajalco Road (37,000+ cars per day). Adjacent tenants include a Circle K convenience store with a gas station and car wash and a future Popeyes Drive-Thru scheduled to be built and open later this year. The property is also surrounded by new and existing residential communities with over 5,400 homes.
The property is situated a half-mile east of the Interstate 15 on/off ramps (176,700 cars per day) and across the street from Crossings at Corona, one of the Inland Empire’s top-performing regional power and entertainment centers with 7.5 million annual visitors and one of the top 13% most visited power centers in the country, according to Placer.ai.
“The Taco Bell property is strategically located in South Corona’s dominant regional retail corridor, adjacent to the Crossings at Corona,” Asher said. “The property benefits from a growing, affluent trade area with over 139,000 people within a five-mile radius and an average household income over $153,000 within a three-mile radius.”
The city of Corona is part of the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. The Inland Empire has grown by 78% in the past 30 years.
According to Asher, “We typically implement a pre-sale marketing process prior to the completion of construction to help the seller retain maximum value for the development. For many historical transactions, we have been able to procure buyers for net-leased assets often before the buildings are completed and negotiate closings before the tenants have finished their buildout and are open for business. We expect investor demand to remain steady and pricing stable for well-located single-tenant net-retail investments leased to national corporate quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thru tenants.”
