Fresh, Healthy, Flavorful Options: New Meal Prep Company Making an Impact in the Inland Empire

June 4th, 2020 — Opening business doors amid a world-wide pandemic was not what the co-founders of prepLIFE Meal Prep Grill, Kevin Pascual and Keith Perez, envisioned. The best friends-turned-business-partners, who grew up in the Inland Empire, were set out on a mission to inspire, motivate individuals and to create value in life for their customers and team members, starting with what you eat.

Whether you are looking for a healthier take-out alternative to fast food, staying in shape during your off- season from your fitness competition, or you’re just interested in skipping long grocery store lines and spending hours preparing meals for the entire week, prepLIFE has got you covered.

prepLIFE’s meals are made using the freshest ingredients and all twelve sauces are made in-house daily. The menu, which is available for viewing online, offers a wide-range of healthy, customizable, macronutrient- friendly food, suitable for specific lifestyles which include vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto and Whole30 diets.

What sets prepLIFE apart from other meal prep companies is their location and their commitment to making healthy food not only flavorful & enjoyable, but also accessible. Their fast-casual restaurant is conveniently located next to 24 Hour Fitness Sport in Upland, and starting at just $9.49, you can customize your meal with prepLIFE’s Build-Your-Meal concept. You can also build your own subscription meal plan, where your order will be billed and delivered on a weekly basis, so you never miss a week of meal prep.

There are different meal options to choose from such as keto, low-carb and balanced meals. prepLIFE also offers a la carte as well as “Grab n’ Go” meals, which consist of breakfast, lunch, and dinner pre-made meals, for those who may be on a time crunch. All meals are labeled with a full breakdown of macro-nutrients.

prepLIFE remains committed to serving their community in a multitude of ways starting with offering Same-Day and Next-Day local delivery orders, if customers wish to skip the in-store to-go orders or curbside pick-up options.

They are also committed to giving back to their community by donating their fresh and nutritious meals to local low-income families in need on a daily basis via their donation sign-up form, which is available on their website at www.preplife365.com. Once received, they will reach out to the person(s) registered to coordinate a drop-off delivery.

prepLIFE Meal Prep Grill is located at 711 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland, CA 91786 and is open 7 days a week from 11:00AM – 8:00PM. They can be reached by phone (909)-708-8425 or Email CustomerService@prepLIFE365.com