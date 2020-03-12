Farmer Boys Celebrates 100TH Store Opening Withgrand Opening Celebration In Perris. Calif.

He Award-Winning Burger Concept Is Celebrating The Milestone On March 27 and 28

PERRIS, Calif. (March 11, 2020) – Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its Perris, Calif. restaurant on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28. To celebrate the milestone of its 100th store opening, guests visiting on March 27 and March 28 will be given the chance to spin the prize wheel and win Farmer Boys food. Additionally, guests who spend $15 or more will receive a free commemorative gift that is exclusive to the Perris Grand Opening. On Saturday, March 28 from 2-5 p.m., the restaurant will have a balloon artist and face painter available to all guests.

“Almost 40 years and 99 restaurant openings later, we are overjoyed to open the 100th Farmer Boys restaurant in the city where we first opened in 1981,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing offers for Farmer Boys. “This grand opening event marks a special homecoming for Farmer Boys and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the loyal patrons that have been visiting us for nearly four decades.”

Since opening in 1981 in Perris, Farmer Boys has prided itself on establishing a loyal customer base. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by friendly and attentive team members. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Perris restaurant is located at 23190 Cajalco Expressway. The restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, and offers dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.