By Press Release
Darrin Chiaverini Named Chaffey College Panthers Football Coach
Chaffey College has named Darrin Chiaverini as the football coach for the Panthers, replacing Head Coach Robert Hadaway. He officially assumed his duties May 25 following approval by the Chaffey Governing Board.
“I am excited to lead Chaffey football into the next chapter of a great football tradition,” Chiaverini said. “Following in the footsteps of Coach Hadaway and Coach (Carl) Beach, I have always respected the coaching job both men did at Chaffey College and look forward to competing for championships in the near future on Grigsby Field!”
Chiaverini has coached at four-year and community colleges since 2007. He began his coaching career at Mt. San Antonio College, where he spent two years before moving to UCLA. There, he helped pilot one of the top units in the Pac-10 Conference and led the Bruins to a 30-21 win over Temple in the 2009 EagleBank Bowl. He then coached four seasons at Riverside City College.
Chiaverini spent the last six years at his alma mater, University of Colorado, where he served in several positions, including interim head coach.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 1999. As a student-athlete, Chiaverini played all four years, was a team captain his senior season, and played on three bowl championship teams. He remains a top-15 record holder for the Buffaloes.
Upon graduation, he was a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, and went on to set the club’s rookie receiving record with 44 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He spent four years in the NFL, also playing for Dallas and Atlanta. He concluded his NFL career with 62 catches for 662 yards and seven scores. He finished his professional playing days with the Austin Wranglers in the Arena Football League.
Chiaverini expressed enthusiasm for the new position and the challenges that lie ahead.
“I am very thankful to the Governing Board, Superintendent/President Henry Shannon, and Athletic and Kinesiology Director Timi Brown for this opportunity,” Chiaverini said. “I am committed to Chaffey College and look forward to leading the football program forward.”
Brown said Chiaverini brings extensive background as a student-athlete, professional athlete, coach and leader to Chaffey.
“We are thrilled that he is a local product with extensive knowledge and vast reach in our district, which will serve him well in recruiting top local talent,” Brown said. “He is a true team player who will collaborate and partner with the department, campus and local community.”
Chiaverini replaces Robert Hadaway, who held the lead position since 2013. In his nine seasons, Hadaway captured three conference championships and took the Panthers to five bowl games. His 2018 and 2019 teams held the longest winning streak (21 games) in the state, going undefeated in 2019. Prior to accepting the head coaching position, Hadaway served as assistant coach under Beach.
“Coach Hadaway is a true professional, an outstanding football coach, and friend to everyone in the athletics department,” Brown said.
As a tenured professor of kinesiology at the college, Hadaway will continue with his teaching duties.
Panther football will open the 2023 season on the road at Los Angeles Valley College on Saturday September 2. They will play their first home game of the season the following weekend against Los Angeles Pierce College.
Chaffey’s football team competes in the Southern California Football Association American Metro Conference along with College of the Desert, West Los Angeles, Compton, Santa Ana, and Victor Valley colleges. The program has more than a 130-year history dating back to the early days of the college. For more information on Panther athletics please visit www.chaffeypanthers.com.
By Press Release
Tyler Ankrum World Wide Technology Raceway Race Preview
Headed West … Tyler Ankrum rolls into the “Gateway to the West” as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series invades the St. Louis area at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). As five races remain before the playoffs begin, Saturday afternoon’s contest at WWTR marks a pivotal moment for the driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Ankrum currently resides 15th in the championship standings and hopes WWTR is the gateway to his third-career playoff berth.
HRE at WWTR … The San Bernardino, Calif. driver has four appearances under his belt at the St. Louis-area 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval. Ankrum made his debut at WWTR in 2019 and scored a best finish of 12th in 2020. The No. 16 team has had a steady track record in the St. Louis region since debuting there in 2017 with Ryan Truex. The HRE squad has put up one top-five, two top-10’s, and led laps in three of the five events, which included a third-place result in 2020.
Season to Date … Through 11 of 16 regular season events, Ankrum and the No. 16 team occupy the 15th position in the championship standings, 63 markers behind the cut line. Ankrum’s season-best result came eight races ago at Circuit of the Americas and he has posted three finishes of tenth or better in the 2023 season.
Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 008 will make it’s third start of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made its last start at Darlington Raceway, where Ankrum would run around the top-10 most of the day, settling for a 15th place finish at the track too tough to tame.
Tune In … Fox Sports 1 has complete coverage of the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway, beginning with practice and qualifying on Friday at 6:00 pm ET (FS1), followed by the green flag on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.
Tyler Ankrum Quote on World Wide Technology Raceway:
“Gateway is such a unique racetrack from where we’ve been racing the last month or so. It’s like a big short track with flat corners, a lot of braking, and we’ll for sure need our LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro to turn in the center of the corners. It races similar to Phoenix, but Turns one and two are really tight while (turns) three and four are kind of wide and sweeping. Pit road is extremely narrow and how you get in and out of your box could be critical. Hopefully we can start to regain some points as we get closer to the playoffs.”
By Press Release
June 15th Foster Care & Adoption Virtual Online Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join us on June 15th from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an English online virtual orientation. To sign up, visit https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ or call 661-289-4231 or 833-983-2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to you.
A Spanish Zoom Orientation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 20th for those who prefer Spanish.
Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.
In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.
“Right now, children in San Bernardino County who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life.
They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” she adds.
Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.
For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster.
By Press Release
City of San Bernardino Receives SCAG Sustainability Award for Its Clean Fleet Policy
The City of San Bernardino has received the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Sustainability Award for Alternative Fuels and Infrastructure for its Zero Emission First – Clean Fleet Policy. The City was recognized at SCAG’s regional conference, held in Palm Desert. Mayor Helen Tran and Council Member Damon Alexander were on hand to receive the award.
“We are pleased and honored to be recognized by SCAG for our Clean Fleet Policy,” said San Bernardino Council Member Damon Alexander, who also sits on the SCAG Regional Council. “It not only speaks to San Bernardino’s commitment to sustainability but is a roadmap to make a difference.”
The award was one of seven sustainability awards presented by SCAG recognizing excellence and innovation to improve mobility, livability, prosperity, and sustainability. SCAG is the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, encompassing six counties (Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura), 191 cities, and 19 million people in an area covering more than 38,000 square miles.
San Bernardino’s Clean Fleet Policy was unanimously adopted by the City Council on December 7, 2022. It serves as the City’s first initiative to reduce emissions from its daily operations. The policy establishes a framework for transitioning the City’s fleet from gas powered vehicles to zero to low-emission vehicles. The policy represents San Bernardino’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
The core objectives of San Bernardino’s Clean Fleet Policy include:
- Procure new and replace existing fleet vehicles with alternative fuel vehicles, with a focus on procuring all electric vehicles.
- Optimize the fleet size by eliminating unused or underused vehicles through review and evaluation of vehicle utilization and redundancy reports.
- Limit the procurement of gasoline and/or diesel-powered vehicles.
- Execute a plan to expand the network of charging stations city-wide.
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants through the elimination of fossil fuel combustion.
- Decrease costs associated with fleet vehicle operations, which can be reinvested into the community.
The Clean Fleet Policy is the first of a series of strategies and initiatives the San Bernardino intends to pursue to support the City’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions in its operations.
