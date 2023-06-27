Darrin Chiaverini Named Chaffey College Panthers Football Coach

Chaffey College has named Darrin Chiaverini as the football coach for the Panthers, replacing Head Coach Robert Hadaway. He officially assumed his duties May 25 following approval by the Chaffey Governing Board.

“I am excited to lead Chaffey football into the next chapter of a great football tradition,” Chiaverini said. “Following in the footsteps of Coach Hadaway and Coach (Carl) Beach, I have always respected the coaching job both men did at Chaffey College and look forward to competing for championships in the near future on Grigsby Field!”

Chiaverini has coached at four-year and community colleges since 2007. He began his coaching career at Mt. San Antonio College, where he spent two years before moving to UCLA. There, he helped pilot one of the top units in the Pac-10 Conference and led the Bruins to a 30-21 win over Temple in the 2009 EagleBank Bowl. He then coached four seasons at Riverside City College.

Chiaverini spent the last six years at his alma mater, University of Colorado, where he served in several positions, including interim head coach.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 1999. As a student-athlete, Chiaverini played all four years, was a team captain his senior season, and played on three bowl championship teams. He remains a top-15 record holder for the Buffaloes.

Upon graduation, he was a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, and went on to set the club’s rookie receiving record with 44 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He spent four years in the NFL, also playing for Dallas and Atlanta. He concluded his NFL career with 62 catches for 662 yards and seven scores. He finished his professional playing days with the Austin Wranglers in the Arena Football League.

Chiaverini expressed enthusiasm for the new position and the challenges that lie ahead.

“I am very thankful to the Governing Board, Superintendent/President Henry Shannon, and Athletic and Kinesiology Director Timi Brown for this opportunity,” Chiaverini said. “I am committed to Chaffey College and look forward to leading the football program forward.”

Brown said Chiaverini brings extensive background as a student-athlete, professional athlete, coach and leader to Chaffey.

“We are thrilled that he is a local product with extensive knowledge and vast reach in our district, which will serve him well in recruiting top local talent,” Brown said. “He is a true team player who will collaborate and partner with the department, campus and local community.”

Chiaverini replaces Robert Hadaway, who held the lead position since 2013. In his nine seasons, Hadaway captured three conference championships and took the Panthers to five bowl games. His 2018 and 2019 teams held the longest winning streak (21 games) in the state, going undefeated in 2019. Prior to accepting the head coaching position, Hadaway served as assistant coach under Beach.

“Coach Hadaway is a true professional, an outstanding football coach, and friend to everyone in the athletics department,” Brown said.

As a tenured professor of kinesiology at the college, Hadaway will continue with his teaching duties.

Panther football will open the 2023 season on the road at Los Angeles Valley College on Saturday September 2. They will play their first home game of the season the following weekend against Los Angeles Pierce College.

Chaffey’s football team competes in the Southern California Football Association American Metro Conference along with College of the Desert, West Los Angeles, Compton, Santa Ana, and Victor Valley colleges. The program has more than a 130-year history dating back to the early days of the college. For more information on Panther athletics please visit www.chaffeypanthers.com.