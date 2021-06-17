CSUSB’s Online MBA Program Ranks Among the Best

The online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at Cal State San Bernardino received high recognition by Online MBA Report, ranking in the top five in California, the top 10 in the West, and the top 50 among public colleges and universities in the nation.

“We are proud of this recognition as it highlights the outstanding value of obtaining an online MBA from CSUSB,” said Lawrence Rose, dean of the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, which houses the MBA program. “Our program provides an array of opportunity and continues to be recognized thanks to its accessibility, high-quality courses, affordability and incredible faculty.”

In its seventh annual rankings, Online MBA Report ranked CSUSB:

Online MBA Report evaluated more than 400 U.S.-based online MBA programs and gathered its information in three ways:

School Surveys – Online MBA Report surveyed schools offering online MBA programs asking them about their program as well as their input as to which schools they view as the “best.”

Publicly available information on each school’s website. Other reputable publications (U.S. News & World Report, Princeton Review, etc.).

The criteria Online MBA Report used in making its list consists, in no particular order, of the following:

Academic reputation of a given school’s online MBA program as well as its campus-based MBA program, if available;

Value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness;

Relative MBA program enrollment numbers;

Admissions selectivity; and

Program quality and rigor.

The Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration (JHBC) offers a 12-course, 48 quarter-unit MBA program that may be completed entirely online. The MBA Online for Executives (formerly known as Online MBA) is designed for qualified applicants possessing early- or mid-career experience who seek to expand their professional knowledge and skills through graduate business education.

Courses for this AACSB-accredited program are taught in five-week sessions and students typically dedicate 20-25 hours of study time per course.

All JHBC MBA programs include a boot camp to help students prepare for subsequent classes, two foundation classes to develop problem-solving and communication skills, seven essential classes to develop specific business knowledge and skills, and two culminating classes to apply knowledge and prepare students for subsequent career aspirations. Two elective courses are also part of the program. Boot camp modules cover accounting, finance, information management, marketing, and supply chain management.

The JHBC MBA Online for Executives has an open enrollment process and may be completed in just 18 months.

