Citizens Business Bank Selected As 2020 Premiere Business Partner With San Bernardino County Medical Society

NEWS RELEASE — Inland Empire, CA. – The San Bernardino County Medical Society (SBCMS) has announced that Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”) has been selected as a new premiere business partner for 2020, providing specialized financial services for physicians and medical groups.

Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), well known and respected throughout the Inland Empire, is a financial services company that provides personalized solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, including healthcare. The Bank’s relationship managers have been managing the needs of physicians, medical groups and healthcare organizations across San Bernardino County for more than 45 years. They possess the training and expertise required to work with the specialized field of medical practitioners at all levels, whether that be guidance on owning and financing a medical practice, wealth management and estate planning, charitable outreach or safety in investment and business development components of each practice.

Mark Bai, MD, SBCMS President, said, “It’s the goal of SBCMS to partner with organizations who are dedicated to offering highly tailored services or discounts to its members. In this instance, joining forces with the Bank is an ideal pairing, as Citizens Business Bank will enhance the functionality and profitability of physicians, providers and medical practices of varying modes and sizes.”

As a premiere business partner, the Citizens Business Bank team will work closely with physicians throughout San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire to ensure streamlined procedures and financial efficiency which, in turn, allow physicians to provide more comprehensive healthcare services to residents of our region. The Bank’s team shares the ethos that high performing and well-organized medical practices lead directly to healthy and productive families and communities who thrive.

The Bank will collaborate with SBCMS to fulfill the objective of simplifying the financial aspect of practicing medicine, removing barriers upon physician practices which otherwise limits their ability to treat patients and ensure access to care for all.

Efforts will include workshop and training sessions, individual outreach with member physicians, participation in SBCMS/CMA events, educational communications with physicians and guidance in practice management.

Six organizations currently serve as business partners with SBCMS. For more information on becoming a business partner with SBCMS, contact Jenise Solorio at 909-273-6000-work or jsolorio@sbcms.org.

ABOUT CITIZENS BUSINESS BANK

For over 45 years, Citizens Business Bank has thoughtfully emphasized and represented a focused approach on the customer and the many ways the bank can help them achieve more for their business, their employees and the customers and communities they serve.

Founded in 1974 as Chino Valley Bank, Citizens Business Bank provides banking solutions and wealth management across multiple industries and service sectors including industrial & manufacturing, medical, property management, title and escrow, nonprofit, agriculture and government. The Bank embraces five core values: financial strength, superior people, customer focus, cost-effective operation and having fun. They also encourage their employees to be active in community service and work with non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit cbbank.com or contact Nadine Berkey, Vice-President, Relationship Manager at nmberkey@cbbank.com or 909-888-6363; or Matthew Flynn, Vice-President, Center Manager at mkflynn@cbbank.com or 909-307-8117.

ABOUT SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL SOCIETY (SBCMS)

Established in 1878, SBCMS is the seventh largest medical society in California and the component society of the California Medical Association (CMA). SBCMS’ mission is to promote the science and art of medicine, the care and well-being of patients, the protection of the public health and to promote the betterment of the medical profession. SBCMS is a non-profit, 501 (c) (6) organization.

SBCMS and CMA combine to form the strongest physician membership organization in the state for medical doctors (M.D.s), doctors of osteopathy (D.O.s), resident and medical students. Together they represent a comprehensive program of legislative, legal, regulatory, economic and social advocacy. Programs provide members with necessary support to establish and maintain successful medical practices, which lead directly to a higher quality of medical care with greater access for California patients.

The SBCMS office is located at 1859 W. Redlands Blvd., Redlands, CA. 92373. More information is available by visiting www.sbcms.org, calling 909-273-6000-work or 760-413-5053-cell or emailing aelsner@sbcms.org.