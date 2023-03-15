Cardenas Markets Helps to Raise Over $55k for American Heart Association

Cardenas Markets and the Cardenas Markets Foundation Help to Raise Over $55,000 for the American Heart Association

Cardenas Markets Customers Supported the Life is Why Campaign by Donating at Checkout

From February 1 through February 28, Cardenas Markets alongside the Cardenas Markets Foundation inspired its customers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by raising $55,975 for the American Heart Association’s Life is Why™ campaign.

“We are so proud to partner with our local communities and caring customers to support the American Heart Association in their relentless fight against cardiovascular disease,” said Marisa Kutansky, Communications Director for Cardenas Markets, Cardenas Markets Foundation Board Member, and Inland Empire Go Red for Women Chair.

The Life Is Why™ campaign took place in all 64 stores across Cardenas Markets operating areas which include Northern and Southern California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Throughout the month of February, Cardenas Markets customers had the option to purchase $1, $3 or $5 paper hearts at the register to support the Life Is Why™ campaign. Additionally, customers had the opportunity to round-up their grocery orders to the nearest dollar. All round-up funds collected during the campaign were directly allocated to the American Heart Association to advance the Life Is Why™ campaign.

“Thank you, Cardenas Markets, for joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association,” said Pranav M. Patel, MD., American Heart Association Orange County/Inland Empire board president. “You are inspiring consumers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives –by giving.”

Donations through Life is Why participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to support the organization’s priority issues which include supporting patients managing high blood pressure, improving nutrition security, investing in medical research, and ending tobacco and vaping use.

Those interested in supporting the American Heart Association can look for the Life is Why logo where they buy groceries, get their gas and shop in participating stores. To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit http://www.heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign.

For information about the Cardenas Markets Foundation visit https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/about/foundation