Argent Retail Advisors Lands 9 New Macy’s Out-Parcels Across Southern California

May 26, 2020 – Argent Retail Advisors, Inc., a Southern California based retail brokerage firm has landed 9 new leasing and sales assignments for Macy’s out-parcels in Class-A regional malls in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties Southern California shopping centers.

Terry Bortnick, President and Founder of Argent said that the properties “are all high-profile pad locations in some of the premier retail locations in Southern California.”

Bortnick explains that Macy’s is interested in creating value from some of the under-utilized portions of their parking fields, which in many cases, “happen to be right in the front of the center, and in some cases with prominent freeway visibility.”

The properties in San Diego County are in Chula Vista at the Chula Vista Center, Chula Vista at the Otay Ranch Town Center, National City at Plaza Bonita, Escondido at North County Fair and in El Cajon at Parkway Plaza. Additional properties are in LA County at the Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge, Riverside County at the Galleria at Tyler in Riverside, Ventura County at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks and in San Bernardino County at The Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

“Even though we are in crazy times because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there has been strong interest in the outparcels, and in several cases we’ve had multiple offers,” Bortnick said.