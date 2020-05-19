Amazon makes surprise $50,000 donation to Inland Empire United Way & United Way of the Inland Valleys During Virtual Meeting

Inland Empire United Way & United Way of the Inland Valleys caught off guard when Amazon makes a surprise $50,000 donation during live virtual meeting

May 19, 2020 — When leaders of Inland Empire United Way and United Way of the Inland Valleys met for a virtual meeting this week, they had no idea Amazon would be joining – or making a $50,000 donation.

Inland Empire United Way and United Way of the Inland Valleys have partnered to establish the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund to respond to the needs of Inland SoCal residents who will undoubtedly be affected by the pandemic. United Way serves as the point of contact for Southern California’s emergency response infrastructure for non-911 calls, connecting people to the resources they need.

To recognize the organization’s efforts during this challenging time, five of Amazon’s Inland Empire General Managers joined their virtual meeting to deliver the news and thank the nonprofits for their work in the community were Amazon associates live and work.

Amazon General Manager Camdon Johnson kicked off the surprise donation announcement, expressing gratitude for United Way’s work in Southern California’s most vulnerable communities. “At Amazon, we are inspired by the work of Inland Empire United Way and United Way of the Inland Valleys, and greatly appreciate their tireless efforts in the communities where we live and work,” he said.

Since COVID-19 took a toll on businesses and individuals throughout the state, United Way has experienced increases in phone calls and online inquiries from underserved families seeking help related to education, health, and finances.

“We’re so thankful for this generous donation, which will tremendously support our efforts during this time,” said Lisa Wright, CEO of United Way of the Inland Valleys. “We’re doing everything we can to help our community. Ninety percent of requests we receive are related to rent and food assistance and Amazon’s donation will directly impact the needs of 100 families right here in the Inland Empire.”

Through its partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund gives children and families access to food, mentors, social services, and other resources. In the coming months, increased demand for these resources will likely continue. United Way encourages individuals, businesses, and community groups to support these efforts through donations of money and time.

To learn more about how United Way is responding to the pandemic visit https://ieuw.org/.

For more on Amazon’s COVID-19 response, including ways it is practicing safety within its facilities, visit its blog which is updated daily.

In addition, at a time of record unemployment caused by the pandemic, Amazon employs more than 18,000 people in Southern California, and recently hired an additional 7,000 employees in the region. For information about available jobs at Amazon, please visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.