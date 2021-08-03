Stos Partners Turns $48 Million in Investments Into Nearly $83 Million in Sales

The firm has closed the sale of a 228,912 square-foot Temecula industrial asset for $40.75M after achieving a 41% value increase; This comes on the heels of Stos’ recent San Diego cold store facility sale through which the firm achieved a 123% value increase

Stos Partners, one of the most active commercial real estate investment and management firms in Southern California, has announced the $40.75 million sale of a 228,912 square-foot industrial asset in the Inland Empire submarket of Temecula, California, bringing its total sale volume for the month of July 2021 to $82 million.

“Our two most recent sales demonstrate the magnitude of value creation that is possible in the current market with the right industrial investment strategy,” says CJ Stos, Principal at Stos Partners. “We were able to successfully turn $50 million in investments into $82 million in sales within an 18-month ownership period. This reflects the strength of our investment platform as well as the ever-increasing institutional appetite for well-positioned, well-located industrial product.”

Stos’ most recent sale in Temecula was to a San Diego-based private institution. Stos initially acquired the asset for $28.9 million in April of 2020 and implemented a value-add program through which the firm successfully secured a long-term tenant and ultimately achieved a 41% value increase.

“We recognized early on that this asset was located on a path of growth, with a tremendous amount of unrealized value,” says Stos. “This sale speaks to our expertise in acquisitions and execution, and to the depth of our broker relationships, through which we were able to identify this asset and complete its strategic lease-up and sale.”

The firm’s recent transactions also reflect continued demand in the industrial sector, buoyed by strong local fundamentals, as well as emerging and accelerated trends over the past year and a half, notes Jason Richards, Partner at Stos Partners.

“We are extremely well-capitalized and have an exceptional understanding of these Southern California industrial markets, so we are able to move and act quickly to close deals and execute our business plans when the timing is right,” says Richards.

According to Jay Boyle, Executive Vice President at Stos Partners: “While many firms hit pause and sidelined early in the pandemic, we had the foresight, confidence, and expertise to forge ahead. Because of this, we were able to create rapid value for our partners and investors, and ultimately achieve these respective 123% and 41% value increases in a relatively short hold period. These fundamentals bode well for the future, as we continue to actively acquire well-located industrial and office properties throughout Southern California and Texas.”

The firm’s most recently sold property is located at 42301 Zevo Drive in Temecula, California. Darla Longo, Barbara Perrier, Louay Alsadek and Hunter Rowe with CBRE, and Bob Willingham with Kidder Matthews and Scott Stewart with Lee & Associates represented Stos Partners as the seller in this transaction.